This is not a drill: Aldi's first-ever Black Friday sale is now live

Aldi's first Black Friday Sale has officially launched, and there are some great deals on everything from kitchen appliances to hot tubs. We've rounded up the best below, so if you've been debating picking up an air fryer or grill this Black Friday, don't hang around as these discounts might not last for long.

The stand mixer is one of our personal favourites and Rebecca Knight, our Deputy Editor (digital) can vouch for hers. Currently, it's 40% off, which is an amazing saving.

Aldi Black Friday sale

(opens in new tab) Tefal Actifry Advance | was £149.99 now £99.99 (opens in new tab) You can now save 33% on this air fryer from Tefal. The best air fryers (opens in new tab) are great for cooking up healthy-ish sweet potato fries, crispy chicken wings and all kinds of other snacks.

(opens in new tab) Tefal Optigrill | was £119.99 now £79.99 (opens in new tab) A grill like this Tefal model is great for cooking bacon, toasties and vegetables quickly and easily. Currently, it's 33% off and could make a good present for students.

(opens in new tab) Ambiano Pink Classic Stand Mixer | was £49.99 now £29.99 (opens in new tab) The Aldi stand mixer (opens in new tab) is a great chance to bag one of the best stand mixers (opens in new tab) at the humble price of £29.99. It's available in pastel pink and will take the elbow grease out of baking.