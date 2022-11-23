This is not a drill: Aldi's first-ever Black Friday sale is now live
The best buys from the Aldi Black Friday sale which is now live with deals on appliances and outdoor items
Aldi's first Black Friday Sale has officially launched, and there are some great deals on everything from kitchen appliances to hot tubs. We've rounded up the best below, so if you've been debating picking up an air fryer or grill this Black Friday, don't hang around as these discounts might not last for long.
The stand mixer is one of our personal favourites and Rebecca Knight, our Deputy Editor (digital) can vouch for hers. Currently, it's 40% off, which is an amazing saving.
Aldi Black Friday sale
Tefal Actifry Advance |
was £149.99 now £99.99 (opens in new tab)
You can now save 33% on this air fryer from Tefal. The best air fryers (opens in new tab) are great for cooking up healthy-ish sweet potato fries, crispy chicken wings and all kinds of other snacks.
Tefal Optigrill |
was £119.99 now £79.99 (opens in new tab)
A grill like this Tefal model is great for cooking bacon, toasties and vegetables quickly and easily. Currently, it's 33% off and could make a good present for students.
Ambiano Pink Classic Stand Mixer |
was £49.99 now £29.99 (opens in new tab)
The Aldi stand mixer (opens in new tab) is a great chance to bag one of the best stand mixers (opens in new tab) at the humble price of £29.99. It's available in pastel pink and will take the elbow grease out of baking.
Intex Inflatable 4 Person Hot Tub |
was £199.99 now £149.99 (opens in new tab)
Shopping out of season is always a great way to bag a bargain. Plan ahead for more temperate times and consider picking up the sell-out Aldi hot tub, now 25% off.
Millie Hurst is Senior Content Editor at Ideal Home. She has always loved Ideal Home and joined the team two years ago. Before stepping into the world of interiors, she worked as a Senior SEO Editor for News UK in both London and New York. You can usually find her looking up trending terms and finding real-life budget makeovers our readers love. Millie came up with the website's daily dupes article which gives readers ways to curate a stylish home for less.
