Aldi’s Twig Tree is the hidden gem to snap up for a Scandi-style Christmas - it’s a quarter of the price of other high-street brands

Aldi’s festive lighting range has landed in stores and their light-up Perfect Twig Tree is the festive quiet luxury find you need on your radar. Even better? It’s a fraction of the price of its high-street counterpart.

Aldi’s middle aisle - which you’ll surely agree with - is like a treasure trove for homeware buys. This week, they’ve dipped their toe into the world of best artificial Christmas trees and the resulting Twig Tree is something to behold.

This year, we’ve seen a variety of different Christmas decorating trends . But every year festive scandi-luxe decor remains a key trend, and the Twig Tree embodies exactly that.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi's Perfect Twig Tree

Simple but luxurious scandi decor has been popping up all over our radar this year. Paper Christmas trees were the latest Scandi-inspired trend, but festive twig trees are a classic that comes back every year.

Priced at just £14.99, Aldi’s Perfect Twig Tree is available in snowy berry, white or black and is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Its sparse branches, topped with festive LED lights, is what gives the tree its quiet luxury status. Its simple and effective, catching your eye without overpowering it. Standing at approximately 1.5m tall, it’s also a great fit for small living rooms or porches.

This tree looks great, and instantly caught our eye when we saw it in person as looking more expensive than its £14.99 price tag. But what makes it even sweeter, is that Aldi’s version is a fraction of the price of other highstreet counterparts.

Habitat’s 4ft White Birch Tree Christmas Decoration (£40) is very similar to Aldi’s Perfect Twig Tree. The trunk of the tree has more of a decorative birch pattern compared to the Aldi version, however when the festive lights are on, it’s unlikely this would show up too much.

Both trees come with a year's warranty and use LED lights. Habitat's is slighter and sleeker than Aldi, and the branches look a little neater. However, considering the Aldi tree is a quarter of the price they're small drawbacks.

While you can spend a fortune on a twig tree-like Selfridges’ Winter Tree Decoration, the price £100 - which has almost sold out. If you don't expect your twig tree to be the focal point of your whole scheme, Aldi’s Perfect Twig Tree is a worthy opponent as a budget Christmas idea.

But why is the twig tree something we should all be paying attention to this year?

The twig tree trend

‘We’ve seen a rise in twig trees in recent years as a money-saving and eco-friendly alternative to artificial Christmas trees,’ comments Sarah-Jane Outten, shopping expert at MyVoucherCodes .

‘They are perfect for adding a natural and rustic touch to any space, and are usually a cheaper option than buying a fake or real tree. They create a cosy and inviting atmosphere to your home, and bring a touch of the outside in, without leaving pine needles all over the floor!

‘There's lots of ways to decorate them - they look lovely in their natural state, but for more festive cheer, you could spray them with metallic paint and add bright and glitzy baubles. They look good on a side table or even grouped together as a centrepiece.’

Like all Aldi specialbuys these twig trees won’t stick around for long. Head to your closest middle aisle now to grab yours.