5 autumn mini makeover ideas you should try out this weekend
Get your home ready for the cosy season with these 5 ideas
With the beginning of October, there is no doubt anymore that autumn is in full flow now. So as you find yourself in this new season, you should think about optimising your home with some autumn home mini makeover ideas, taking into consideration the colder weather, lack of sunlight and seasonal festivities that this time of year comes with.
From autumn tablescaping tips to what trends to embrace during these autumnal months, the season can (and should) be embraced in many different yet simple ways.
According to Ruggable, in the past month alone online searches for ‘autumn house decor’ have soared by 5000% in the UK. And with the weekend ahead of us, we have put together a few easy autumnal home updates to make your abode look the part for the cosy season.
5 autumn home mini makeover ideas
‘Embrace the changing seasons by incorporating seasonal decor elements,' explains Amy Wilson, interior designer at 247 Blinds. 'It keeps the space feeling fresh and connected to nature.'
1. Autumn foliage
Bring a piece of the outside in with seasonal foliage, branches, dried flowers. Even seasonal produce like little pumpkins and gourds can be used as decor. And if you’re feeling extra crafty, you could have a go at making an autumn wreath.
‘You can use foliage from the garden or woodland walks,’ suggests Sophia Ayrton-Grime, designer and founder of Atelier Raff. ‘Adding greenery from branches, berries and twigs will add a whimsical touch.’ She then recommends adding ‘natural decor like leaves or pumpkins to capture the essence of the season.’
‘A beautiful ceramic jug filled with fresh seasonal flowers is a fantastic place to start,' adds Vikki Irvine, brand manager at Denby Pottery. 'If you’re interested in getting crafty, you may want to try making your own natural table garland using autumnal foliage to bring even more of the inside in.'
'For a more minimalist and contemporary seasonal display, a simple, stylish vase filled with foraged branches and coppery leaves can make a great centrepiece.’
2. Ghost motifs
Autumn is intrinsically linked to the spooky season. Halloween, the Day of the Dead and All Souls Day are all celebrated during this time of the year. So why not embrace it rather than fight it with this year’s Halloween stand-out ghost motif?
This fun trend had nipped in front of the pumpkin to grab our hearts and minds, not least because of all the crafty projects that have come out of it, from the thrifted ghost painting wall art trend to DIY-ing ghost candles.
3. Autumnal scent
If you haven’t already, give your home a signature autumnal scent with either a seasonal diffuser or one of the best scented candles for autumn.
This is the time of year to fill your home with the comforting smells of cinnamon, apple, pumpkin, earthy woods and the like.
4. Layer and get cosy
When thinking of dressing for autumnal weather, layering often comes to mind. The same principle applies when ‘dressing’ your home for autumn. Pull out all your warm blankets, throws and cushions for the cosy season. Which is right on-trend for the cabincore aesthetic.
‘Cabincore is a cosy and calming interiors trend which is perfect for the autumn season,’ confirms Debbie Leigh, design manager at ILIV. ‘Cosy throws, cushions and rugs bring soft texture for an inviting atmosphere.’
Do the same when laying out your table in the autumn months, layering tablecloths with napkins and placemats.
‘You can also layer a selection of table linens in autumnal hues to add some warmth to the table,’ Vikki says.
Freddie Crowther, founder of Polkra, chimes in, ‘The overall finish of your table should be more "rustic", layering different textures, using linen tablecloths and napkins, with natural wicker or seagrass placemats and adding in a mix of pumpkins and fall foliage amongst your candles and lamps.’
5. Create atmospheric lighting
‘This season is also distinct from others in terms of home décor when it comes to lighting,’ Vikki says.
It’s not just textiles that should be layered this season. It’s lighting too. Accept the lack of sunlight and revel in cosy, moody lighting instead. Employ a combination of candlelight, floor and table lamps like our favourite M&S Kirsten table lamp (the checked pattern is right on theme for autumn, too) to achieve the perfect cocooning atmosphere.
