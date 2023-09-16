Get cosy with the best scented candles to light this season for autumnal vibes
These are the 9 scented candles we’re most excited about for the season ahead – perfect for cosy autumn vibes
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
As we hit the halfway mark through September, we think it’s safe to say that we have truly entered autumn. Autumn is the time of slowing down, going for long walks, and creating a sense of cosiness in our homes. And nothing gets us in the cosy mood quite like the best scented candle.
According to Pinterest, searches for ‘cosy autumn aesthetic’ have increased by 600%. So we’re clearly not alone in embracing the autumnal home vibes. We’re seeing so many autumn candles popping up all around us. And yet, we find that year after year, even some of the best home fragrances for autumn get a bit forgotten about as many switch from floral and citrusy smells of the summer straight to the best Christmas candles.
But there is so much joy and indulgence in lighting an autumnal candle. So we beg of you, don’t skip over this glorious season, especially with this breadth of choice out there. And if you’re on the lookout for your home's autumnal signature scent, then these are some of the most exciting scented candles we’ve come across. Some are brand new launches and some just new to us, but all of them are worth the discovery.
Best scented candles for autumn
Why you can trust Ideal Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The White Company's newest candle launch is perfect for autumn. Sweet amber notes (but not too sweet!) have a subtle hint of a little something something in the 'aftertaste', which turns out to be ginger and cedarwood. The candle is housed in a simple clear glass vessel with a white label – classic for The White Company and perfect for minimalist interiors. And with 55 hours of burn time, this one will last you all autumn long.
Dunelm always delivers on cheap and cheerful options. And an autumn-themed candle is no exception. Baking and the scent of apple pie is intrinsically linked with autumn season. That's why we're loving the Apple & Cinnamon candle which will fill your home with the the scent of spiced apples. Yum! For £8 though, it is on the smaller side and will last for only about 28 hours of burn time.
One of London's most prestigious florists has recently launched a candle range with each candle representing one season of the year. So the Autumn candle is perfect for this time of the year, filled with woody, earthy base notes of amber and patchouli. But the heart of this scent is bursting with the brand's signature florals like rose and iris, topped with spicy star anise and fruity yet dark blackcurrant. What a blend! The dark green vessel looks rather elegant and the burn time is 45 to 50 hours.
One of the nation's favourite candle brands, Yankee Candle, just launched a new autumnal range of three new additions to its Signature range. We think the Autumn Daydream sounds amazing with ingredients like cloves, lavender and eucalyptus wood for an air of autumnal walks through tree-lined streets. Multiple sizes are available but we're snapping up the large jar with a burning time of 60 to 90 hours!
Few things are as heavily associated with autumn as pumpkins. It might as well be the symbol of the season, really, as these delicious veggies are harvested during this time. That's where Anthropologie's Pumpkin Clove candle takes inspiration from. Even the pretty glass jar is shaped and coloured to resemble a pumpkin. Available in two sizes, the candle smells like creamy pumpkin flavoured with a bit of orange, cinnamon and vanilla.
In all fairness, the Hygge candle by Skandinavisk is not brand new but it got a new, limited-edition makeover celebrating the brand's 10th anniversary. The golden accents on the vessel will create a beautiful golden glow once lit, also emitting a cosy scent of black tea and mint, paired with dried apples and cinnamon - the winning combo. And the ideal way to indulge in some cosy Scandinavian 'hygge' vibes.
Part of Habitat's mood-enhancing collection called Designs in Mind, the Happy Place candle is made to create just that - your happy place. Fruity notes of apple are paired with spicy cardamom, which make the ideal pairing for autumn. The simple clear glass is decorated with a playful botanical illustration and at £7 for 28 hours of burning time, it's very reasonably priced. Another reason to be happy about.
The Flora Lab is a young independent candle brand that uses exclusively sustainable soy waxes. And as autumn evenings are the perfect opportunity for home entertaining or just a relaxing evening with a glass of wine, we think that the Sweet Smokin' Bourbon candle is a great accompaniment. Slightly boozy bourbon note is paired with earthy sandalwood and patchouli, as well as smoky tobacco leaf and sweet tonka bean.
The White Company has a whole new range of autumnal scents. But one more that we couldn't leave out is Fireside. This hit of a candle was initially released as a limited edition product. But since it was so warmly received, the brand brings it back every autumn now. If you like the smoky and woody smell of bonfires or burning fireplace, then you will love this one blending birch and smoked woods with sweet and rich amber. We especially love the large size, which can burn for as long as 70 hours. Go big or go home, right?
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
I tried the 12:12:12 decluttering challenge and I'm never looking back
The results had me pleasantly surprised...
By Jullia Joson
-
We establish if The Grind One pod coffee machine is more than just an Instagram friendly buy
We know it brings a luxe aesthetic to your worktop, but we discover if it’s all style and no substance
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
Paint for mental health - Frenchic supports the Samaritans with five soothing shades
Paint your walls with these soothing Frenchic colours and support a suicide prevention charity at the same time
By Sara Hesikova