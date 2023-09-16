Get cosy with the best scented candles to light this season for autumnal vibes

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As we hit the halfway mark through September, we think it’s safe to say that we have truly entered autumn. Autumn is the time of slowing down, going for long walks, and creating a sense of cosiness in our homes. And nothing gets us in the cosy mood quite like the best scented candle.

According to Pinterest, searches for ‘cosy autumn aesthetic’ have increased by 600%. So we’re clearly not alone in embracing the autumnal home vibes. We’re seeing so many autumn candles popping up all around us. And yet, we find that year after year, even some of the best home fragrances for autumn get a bit forgotten about as many switch from floral and citrusy smells of the summer straight to the best Christmas candles.

But there is so much joy and indulgence in lighting an autumnal candle. So we beg of you, don’t skip over this glorious season, especially with this breadth of choice out there. And if you’re on the lookout for your home's autumnal signature scent, then these are some of the most exciting scented candles we’ve come across. Some are brand new launches and some just new to us, but all of them are worth the discovery.

Best scented candles for autumn