This M&S lamp sold out fives times already - but it’s back in stock in new colours

Lighting has been one of the main focuses in interiors this year with many searching for the perfect lamps and living room lighting ideas. And apparently, for many the charming M&S Kirsten table lamp is exactly that, as this design has already sold out five times since its original release. But rejoice as this showstopper is back in stock again.

The cute £59 lamp fulfils the brief for the retro lighting trend superbly with its checked ceramic base and a scalloped lampshade, which softens the overall design. And we expect that going into autumn, it will become an even bigger talking point as incorporating different sources and levels of lighting in your home is proven to elevate a space but also makes it feel cosier.

Kirsten Ceramic Table Lamp £59 at M&S The Kirsten table lamp marries the classic checked pattern with a playful vintage-inspired scalloped edge on its lampshade. We can see why this item sold out five times.

As I’m writing this, the original green colourway, which first launched earlier this year, is currently not available (however, it will be later in the year our sources at M&S say). But do not fret, as the brand released two new colours - navy blue and dark red. Just in time for the autumn season. But you better snap yours up before they’re gone again.

‘Our checked lamp is the perfect mix between classic and playful,’ says Hannah Reardon, buyer at M&S Home. ‘The scallop detailing and the gingham make this lamp a joyful statement piece. After the green lamp was so popular, we are now bringing it back in a dark red and a blue colourway.’

But what’s behind its huge success?

In the Ideal Home office, we are all obsessed with its cute style which we’ve seen elsewhere before but with much higher price tags attached. As Hannah mentions, it is just the right balance between classic and playful styles finished with a feminine touch owing to the scalloped trim.

‘Scalloped edges on furnishings have always held a place in design, but their prominence has surged recently, mirroring the broader trend of blending vintage charm with modern sensibilities,’ explains Simon Mayhew, interior designer and founder of Txtured Studio.

Alex Stubbs, interior stylist at Flitch, adds, ‘These delicate, curvaceous edges evoke a sense of femininity and playfulness, softening the overall aesthetic of furniture and decor. The trend took hold as a reaction to the clean lines and minimalism that dominated interior design.’

The checked pattern is such a classic motif that the Kirsten lamp is extremely easy to incorporate into any home. And its versatility makes it an excellent living room lighting idea as much as a great addition to your bedside table.

‘The checked pattern trend emerged as a nod to historical roots, infusing spaces with a touch of old-world charm and elegance,’ Alex says. ‘Its popularity can be attributed to its ability to evoke a sense of familiarity and comfort, reminiscent of cosy country cottages and well-appointed drawing rooms.’

The M&S Kirsten table lamp is certainly making its way into our shopping carts. We just need to make up our mind what colour to go for while we have the chance.