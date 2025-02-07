The dark wood decor trend is scientifically proven to boost your wellbeing – here’s all you need to know

With rainy weather and grey skies galore, it’s no secret that the winter months can take a toll on our mood. You might lack energy or motivation, and chances are you’re not alone in feeling this way. After all, with the start of spring still well over a month away, we are truly in the thick of it. But, if you’re looking for an easy way to enhance your happiness and reduce your stress levels, the dark wood decor trend could be the surprising solution.

From worktops to coffee tables, wood has long been a staple feature of home decor trend and, so far in 2025, we’ve seen darker wooden details make a striking comeback. But did you know that this reliable material also holds mood-boosting properties? In fact, studies have shown that it could be just what you need to create a happier home and improve your wellbeing.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mark O'Flaherty)

How can wood decor improve our wellbeing?

According to a study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology , using wooden decor within the home can reduce stress and boost mental wellbeing. The calming effects of wood interiors were tested in a randomised controlled trial, which consisted of 61 participants. Half of the volunteers were placed into a room with wooden elements, while the other half were put into a room without wood.

All participants were then asked to complete a series of tasks specifically designed to raise their stress levels. During the trial period, results indicated that feelings of anxiety were lower within the wooden room, leading experts to the conclusion that wooden design elements can have a calming effect and improve our mental state.

As a natural material, these results make sense. ‘Wooden pieces bring a natural warmth into a space, and wood has the ability to create a sense of calmness,’ says James Harding, craftsman and founder of One Eyed Woodworker . ‘I think this is because wood reconnects us to nature,’ he adds.

Nature has a profound effect on our mental health and wellbeing, but you don’t have to just rely on spending time outside to feel the effects. ‘Biophilia is our natural instinct to connect with nature,’ explains James – and biophilic design relates to the concept of bringing natural materials into the home.

‘When we have wooden items on display, it helps us to access that frequently forgotten connection to nature, which helps us to lower stress levels and make our space feel more at one with the natural world. These subtle reminders of nature put us at ease on a deep level,’ says James.

Styling wood in the home

Not only do wooden design elements work wonders on our mental state, but they also have a timeless appeal, making it easier than ever to give your home a mood-boosting makeover that doesn't feel novel.

(Image credit: Rockett St George at Next)

In recent years, Scandi-inspired light wood has been common for adding a touch of elegance to modern schemes. But in 2025, darker tones are making a comeback. 'Right now, there’s a shift towards more decadent, layered spaces, moving away from the stark minimalism of recent years,’ says Jane Rockett, co-founder of Rockett St George . ‘Dark wood is at the heart of this resurgence, bringing depth, warmth, and a sense of permanence to a space,’ she adds.

When styling dark wood, contrast is key. ‘The richness of the wood truly sings when paired with softer, lighter textures,’ advises Jane. Pair wooden accents with soft ambient lighting, warm fabrics or bright, quirky prints to inject personality into your space. By coupling the spirit-lifting material with other serene textures and joyful colours, your home will soon become a space that encourages a sense of happiness and calm.

(Image credit: Future/Lizzie Orme)

But, remember not to distract from the wood too much. ‘I am a strong believer in letting the natural beauty of the wood show through. I like to let the grain of the wood do as much of the talking as possible, making sure to try and emphasise anything interesting or unique about the wood,’ says James.

And Jane agrees – ‘Dark wood carries a sense of history and craftsmanship that makes a home feel storied and soulful, introducing a grounding presence to any room,’ she says. After all, wood is the star of the show for achieving a happier home, so embrace its natural state to truly reap the benefits.