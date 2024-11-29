Does Next do Black Friday? This is the best time to shop the high street brand, according to insiders
Get your basket ready for when the sale launches
Wondering 'Does Next do Black Friday?' Well, you've come to the right place. In a bid to help you plan your shopping wisely, we're bringing you all of the top Black Friday deals as well as focussing on the most popular homeware retailers' sales. This way, you can figure out exactly where to put your money, and when the best time is to hit 'buy'.
Next homeware is a firm favourite on the Ideal Home team and seeing as the brand is known for their huge Boxing Day sale, you might be wondering if they're equally as committed to Black Friday, too.
Whether you want to stock up on Christmas decorations for less or want to make a saving on one of the best sofas, there's so much for you to get your hands on. And if you can save money, then even better.
Does Next do Black Friday?
Although Black Friday isn't officially until the 29th November 2024, most retailers have launched their sales early this year. Some by weeks and some at the very start of November. Despite some high street stores still holding out for the official Friday start date, we thought it was suspicious that Next hadn't yet launched any discounts, and we were right.
Next are tapping out of Black Friday deals this year - we're gutted that we won't be able to get hold of any bargains ahead of Christmas but this does mean that the Boxing Day sale will be bigger and better than ever.
Black Friday is the perfect time to treat yourself to something you've had your eye on for a while and also well-positioned for Christmas shopping, however sometimes the discounts aren't as substantial as you'd hope. By Next sitting this Black Friday out, we're hoping this means we'll be rewarded by big discounts after Christmas.
Does Next do Boxing Day sales?
Next is well-known for attracting bargain hunters come the 26th December and tales on the Ideal Home desk from pre-online shopping days confirm that the Next Boxing Day sale was a huge affair. For a long time, the Next Boxing Day sale would result in lines snaking around retail parks and 5am starts to be the first in the door, however, things have been a little different in recent years.
In 2021, Next decided to close its doors on Boxing Day to give staff a break from the chaos and instead took the Boxing Day sale online. In previous years the sale began online on the 26th of December and started in-store on the 27th of December, so we can expect a similar structure for 2024.
This means you can enjoy Boxing Day from the comfort of your sofa (a tin of Quality Street is essential), prep your basket online and be ready on the morning of the 27th to start shopping. It's the perfect solution for shoppers and Next staff.
Our favourite Next Home picks
While the Next sale hasn't yet started, there's no harm in getting your basket prepped just in case. It's famously a mad rush to score the biggest bargains on the day itself, so having an idea of what you like beforehand will make it a less stressful experience.
This walnut-effect velvet chair is a lookalike for the Soho Home Theodore chair and at a third of the price, it's our favourite homeware piece this season. It's the ultimate place to cosy up with a book (or scroll through the sales).
'tis the season to treat yourself to fresh bedding. This 100% cotton set is so reasonably priced and has a soft sage green checked print that is bang on trend.
We're huge fans of rechargeable table lamps at Ideal Home and this brass style from Next has caught everyone's eye. Add ambience to your dinner tablescape or illuminate a bookshelf without any unsightly wires.
Complete your new cosy corner set up with this oak-effect side table propped next to an armchair. Add the brass rechargeable lamp and voila - an ambient and relaxing set-up.
I recently upgraded my very old duvet for this exact duck feather and down duvet and it's safe to say I've never slept better. Warm without being too heavy, it'll keep you make your bed feel hotel-esque in an instant.
All that's left to do is browse through the website to your heart's content, or get in line in-store on the 27th.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
