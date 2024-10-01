Why I'm trying the 'dopamine menu' method at home to help boost my mood, and productivity this winter
This TikTok trend is a smart way to help you prioritise those activities that make you feel better
As long as I can remember I've always had a short mental list of things that will instantly make me feel better. Sometimes I just need to light my favourite candle, other times I need a big action like baking a cake. But this is the list I always turn to when I'm feeling overwhelmed or stressed. It's a tactic I've relied on for so long that I was a little surprised to find out it has been given a new name on social media a 'dopamine menu'.
If I'm being fair, a 'dopamine menu' is a far more organised approach to improving your mood than my 'little list', but the principle is the same. The 'dopamine menu' trend concept first appeared in 2020 in a YouTube video by Jessica McCabe as a tool people with ADHD can use when they need stimulation but don't know what to do.
What is a dopamine menu?
The concept is very simple all you do is make a list of 'dopamine' activities and then group them into 'starter', 'main course', 'sides' and 'deserts' based on the time you have available to complete them. For example, a starter might be quite quick, or a side task might be something you can do at the same time as another task, like listening to music.
Since its inception, dopamine menus have developed into a thriving well-being trend on TikTok and Instagram that everyone can benefit from. Just type in the dopamine menu and you'll find a myriad of videos of people demonstrating their approach. I've seen scorecards that give you points for different activities, bookshelf 'dopamine menus' and beautifully illustrated versions that can be put up on a wall as a reminder.
The science-y bit
It's a simple tool to promote your well-being, but the science is there to back it up. Dopamine is a hormone that plays a huge role in how we feel pleasure and rewards. When you do something that feels good, your brain releases a rush of dopamine. It's not to be confused with serotonin which is more connected to happiness, dopamine is associated with feelings of reward and motivation. However, both of these hormones increase positive moods.
Where the menu comes in is that ideally we should prioritise healthy activities that give a low-level increase of dopamine for a longer period, for example playing a board game with family, as the main course on the menu. Less healthy activities that give a high-level increase of dopamine but for only a short period, like scrolling on Instagram for five minutes or buying something new, should be seen as desserts that you treat yourself to occasionally. The menu takes away an element of decision fatigue and encourages a variety of different tasks to boost dopamine.
As someone who often forgets about their 'little pick-me-ups list' and will sit around the house bored and often a bit miserable on a weekend, the 'dopamine menu' is the type of organised wellbeing tool my brain loves. It's an instant reminder of small things around the house that will make me feel more focused and motivated.
I'm not alone as Etsy is one of the many brands that have seen their homeware sales reflect this new well-being trend. They have seen searches for scented candles, journals and wildflower art all increase over the past three months compared to last year.
'Self-care is always a top priority and it's wonderful to see it taking centre stage in today’s culture. As the colder months approach, being mindful and attentive to your needs becomes even more essential,' says Etsy Trend Expert, Dayna Isom Johnson.
'I particularly love the ‘dopamine menu’ trend as it encourages people to prioritise their wellbeing and do things that they enjoy best. Simple changes, like adding artwork or plants to your space, can have a profound effect, transforming your environment into one that uplifts your mood and makes you feel good.'
A sample dopamine menu
If you want to try out this well-being trend for yourself, here is a sample of what the Ideal Home team's dopamine menu looks like. As interior journalists and confessed homebodies, these are all activities you can do from the comfort of your own home.
Starters
- Display fresh flowers
- Put fresh bed linen on
- Have a 10-minute
- kitchen reset
- Make a barista-worthy coffee
- Water plants
- Rearrange furniture
- Fluff up sofa cushions
Main course
- Rearrange shelf displays
- Hang wall art
- Declutter the junk drawer
- Enjoy a long bath
- Declutter your wardrobe
- Organise your pantry
- or kitchen cupboards
- Read a book (by which we mean 'curate a reading nook' on the Ideal Home team)
- Paint a room
Sides
- Light a scented candle
- Use an SAD lamp
- Listen to a playlist
- Swap big lights for lamps
- Snuggle up under a heated blanket
I've been using this everyday while working from home and been impressed by how much more energy I have.
The joyful scent and the stunning jar make this the perfect side to any activity.
Desserts
- Snuggle under a cosy blanket for a boxset binge
- Scroll Instagram and TikTok
- Shop online for new homeware
Your own dopamine menu will be personal to you. So take out a sheet of paper and start curating your own menu.
