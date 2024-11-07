Dunelm’s sell-out Disco Pendant Lamp is finally back in stock – why you should embrace the disco trend this Christmas

The ‘70s have called and it seems that disco fever is spreading like wildfire! If you're ready to inject some disco-fied decor into your own home, then now's the time as Dunelm’s sell-out Disco pendant lamp shade is back in stock.

Disco decor has taken the interiors world by storm over the past year, inviting a fun and playful twist to the everyday. Disco themed decorations have been racking up millions of views over social media and it only seems to be ramping up in time for Christmas decorating.

One item that made this evident was the way shoppers went wild for the Dunelm Disco Ball Easy Fit Pendant Shade (£35), with the product quickly selling out. Luckily, the stunning pendant shade is finally back in stock, but why has disco captured our hearts this year?

Disco Ball Easy Fit Pendant Shade £35 at Dunelm Give your lighting ideas an exciting update with the Disco Ball Easy Fit Pendant Shade. Covered in hundreds of little mirror tiles, you'll be reflecting winter sun all around your room.

Only recently, Disco pumpkins were taking over Halloween decor and according to Esty, ‘Chrome-mas’ is continuing the trend into the festive season. Etsy saw an increase of searches for ‘Chrome decor’ increase by 3,756% this year, and disco balls are the perfect example of silver chrome in all its glory.

The £35 pendant lamp shade hits this trend perfectly, looking just like a shiny disco ball of the ‘70s, with mirrored tiles creating the glitzy shade. The reviews have noted that the shade does actually acts more like a disco ball than a lamp shade, adding sparkle to your room rather than enhancing the light.

At 23 cm by 25 cm, the shade is a decent size for most rooms. Its sparkles will reflect the light without taking over your space.

The disco trend

As festivities roll sound, disco is continuing to emerge as a Christmas trend.

‘After a few quieter festive seasons in recent years, people are craving celebration and colour, and disco decor delivers both,’ comments Samuel Platt, creative design manager at Homebase.

‘Disco themes bring a blend of energy and glitz, infusing your room with a sense of fun and festivity. It’s a nod to the 1970s, an era known for music, dancing, and glamorous parties, making it the perfect way to welcome friends and family this Christmas.'

'Another reason disco-inspired decor is popular this year is the growing trend of blending traditions with your own personal style. Many people are looking for ways to make their Christmas celebrations feel unique and reflective of their tastes, and disco decor offers that perfect mix of classic sparkle with a twist. This theme allows people to move beyond traditional reds and greens and experiment with bold colours.’

This season, why not try adding a bunch of disco balls to your tablescape or even hanging a few from your Christmas tree. This trend is all about having fun and embracing a party atmosphere - will you all be using this dazzling trend to inject a little fun to your home?

Shop the look

Large Disco Ball Ice Bucket £35 at Dunelm Host your Christmas party with undeniable style this year. Your drinks will be ice-cold and twinkling all night long. Silver Disco Ball Decoration £15 at John Lewis Why not bunch a group of classic disco balls together this year and create a funky tablescape? You could even hang them from your ceiling and turn your home into your own Studio 54. Disco Ball Wreath £35 at Dunlelm Swap out traditional wreaths for something a little more fun with this disco ball wreath. Your wreath is the first thing your guests will spot this year so dazzle them from the very start.

And if you love this trend, there's no reason you have to take these items down after the festive season – disco is for life, not just for Christmas!