Disco pumpkins are the latest trend taking over social media - how to get the look in time for Halloween
Release your inner disco diva this Halloween
Disco pumpkins are the latest viral trend the Ideal Home team has fallen in love with this Halloween. Picture a mirrorball in pumpkin form - it’s the most dazzling decor in town and perfect if you're looking for Halloween decorating trends that sparkle, not scare this spooky season.
I don’t know about you but my social media feed has been flooded with dazzling displays of this seasonal squash, and I have to say, disco pumpkins may be my favourite Halloween trend yet.
Disco Christmas has already been a key trend for a couple of years, but now it's Halloween's turn to get a little glow up as searches for Disco Halloween decor was up 175%, according to Pinterest's autumn report.
This year, we’ve seen a sharp turn away from traditionally scary Halloween decor and have seemingly embraced all things girls rather than ghoulish. ‘Pinkoween’ is the current Halloween trend dominating our spooky decor and you guessed it - added a pink hue to all our spooky decorations.
This Halloween is all about frivolity and flamboyant - and you can’t get more fun than a mirrorball pumpkin.
@weir_home ♬ Smalltown Boy - Bronski Beat
I’ve noticed disco pumpkins popping up all over my favourite homeware brands, making it really easy to get your hands on one.
Primark’s £7 Halloween Disco Pumpkin Ornament went viral on TikTok and Instagram, with shoppers racing to get their hands on the pumpkin prize. Since then, I have seen versions at a range of retailers such as Poundland, Sainsbury’s and John Lewis.
This disco diva trend is a playful take on typical autumnal decor. Every year, we pull out our rustic orange pumpkins for display, but by adding a mirrorball design, these pumpkins feel far more party ready - It’s time to enjoy the funkier side to Halloween.
Why are Disco Pumpkin trending?
It’s simple - this Halloween we’re looking to let our hair down and have fun.
Disco Pumpkins reflect a wider trend that’s happened this year. Think Brat Summer, Chappell Roan, Masc/Fem dressing,’ says Karen Barcoo, interior design expert at 34 St John.
‘It's been a year of glamour with a hint of rogue, opulence with a smidge of kitsch and we’ve embraced it to the max.
‘Disco Pumpkins reflect our desire to have a tongue-in-cheek moment in the midst of winter - to dance, laugh, and embrace our flamboyant side.’
This trend - much like the popular ‘Pinkoween’ trend, is all about using retro decor to express your playful side.
Get the look
Here are a few of my favourite disco pumpkins that will add a touch of retro playfulness to your festivities.
'The great thing about the pumpkin disco balls is that you can decorate around them for Halloween, but keep them as a centrepiece throughout autumn. Instead of covering your house in cobwebs and taking them down almost immediately, you can look like you're making the effort for halloween, without ruining your stunning interior,' says Karen.
'They're quite eye catching and bold, so you don't want to add too much colour or texture to the surrounding area. Your pumpkin is your centre piece - so surround with pumpkin-spiced scented candles, autumnal plants like ivy or pampas grass, and wooden accessories for candle holders or artistic carvings. Go for browns, cremes and minimal designs.
Why not try swapping out your traditional pumpkin decor for a disco pumpkin on your tablescape this year? The disco pumpkins would look amazing as part of a wide theme or stand alone on any shelves or side tables - they even double up as a disco ball at any Halloween parties you have planned.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
-
