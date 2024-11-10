Dunelm’s floating candles look like something out of Harry Potter – it’s easy to see why this whimsical trend is a bestseller
It's the most magical time of the year, after all!
Magical Christmas decorations have been making waves this year, with floating candles leading the way as one of the must-have mystical additions to this festive season.
This year we’ve seen plenty of whimsical Christmas decorating ideas stocking the shelves of our favourite stores, and floating candles may be the most magical of them all. Homeware favourites Dunelm revealed to us that they have been one of this season's biggest bestsellers, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to grab some!
Dunelm’s Floating LED Candles are perfect for adding a sprinkle of magic to your festive decor. But why have floating candles become so popular this year?
Dunelm's Floating LED Candles
These floating candles look like they are straight out of the Grand Hall in the Harry Potter franchise. They're a sure way to add some magic to your festive decor.
This year we’re opting for classic, rustic design. Think felt baubles and natural looking wreaths. And you can't get much more magical than Dunelm’s Floating LED Candles.
Simple in design, these candles are both whimsical, reminiscent of the Harry Potter Grand Hall, and cosy. The LEDs even flicker when switched on – all that’s missing is the sound of crackling flames.
For £15, you get 10 candles. Each is attached to a transparent loop – creating the floating effect – making them ideal for hanging on your Christmas tree or around your home. They're battery powered and you can control them with a remote so you don’t have to worry about turning them all on by hand, meaning you can really get creatiive with where and how to display them.
The floating candles are available in classic white or festive gold. While both colours have a minimaluxe look, the gold is ideal if you’re looking to add some extra glamour to your decor.
Dunelm’s floating candles have also received excellent reviews, with many happy buyers commenting on the candle’s ‘lovely soft glow.’
'Our Floating Candles are a festive favourite this season, bringing a warm glow that compliments any seasonal decor,' says Lauren Wright, senior seasonal buyer at Dunelm. 'They help to create a cosy and inviting atmosphere and have become a top choice for shoppers looking to add some festivity to their space.'
There’s no denying the floating candle trend is both whimsical and beautiful. But where has its sudden popularity come from?
The floating candles trend
Floating candles have gained popularity largely due to the ambience they create, according to Sam Tamlyn, interior expert at Shutterly Fabulous. ‘Floating candles have become a popular Christmas décor choice for many reasons, one of which is the ambience they create in your home,’ she says.
'They provide a soft, flickering light that enhances the cosy, festive atmosphere of the holiday season. Furthermore, if you use LED floating candles, there is no risk of fire, making them a safe option for decorating your tree or interior.'
‘They are highly versatile, meaning they can be placed in various settings from your dining tables, to your tree, to on top of your fireplace – the choice is all yours! Floating candles also add elegance to your Christmas décor without being any more hassle than fairy lights.'
Shop the look
Perfect for hanging under parasols, this outdoor decoration uses candles to form a floating chandelier - perfect for bringing the magic outside.
Cox & Cox are masters when it comes to minimaluxe decor. The candles are remote controlled and come with nylon strings to look completely invisible.
Flickering warm lighting and magical candles seemingly floating in the air. It’s a cosy, magical sight, but is it a scene you'll be welcoming into your home this Christmas?
