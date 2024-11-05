The White Company Christmas wreaths are already selling fast - these are the subtle but stylish ones to invest in before they're gone
No one does Christmas quite like The White Company
The White Company’s Christmas wreaths are close to selling out, according to a spokesperson for The White Company and it’s easy to see why.
When it comes to Christmas decorating ideas, The White Company is something of a crown jewel - especially if you're looking to add a splash of luxury to your decor. So it comes as no surprise that The White Company’s Christmas wreaths, trees and foliage are proving popular, with searches for ‘The White Company Christmas wreath’ spiking on Google over the past month.
When The White Company’s Christmas shop opened back in September, here at Ideal Home, we predicted the shop’s decor would be quick to sell out and the wreaths have proven to be this years biggest hit so far.
Here are our top picks from the collection.
The White Company Christmas wreaths
This large wreath is perfect to add to your front door. The added pinecones and pussywillow gives the design a natural edge - it's hard to believe it's not real.
This eucalyptus wreath is packed with faux greenery that makes it look like the real deal. It's classic and simple with added LED lights for some extra sparkle.
Your wreath is one of the first things your guests will notice at Christmas, and The White Company has nailed the minimalux aesthetic this year. Their decor is focused on the quiet luxury trend, which remains a popular choice for Christmas decor year after year.
The Ultimate Pinecone Wreath priced at £40 is a stand out this year, and an excellent example of how to make an artificial wreath look expensive. Made from a mixture of faux greenery the result is opulent and classic - at first glance, one could assume it was the real deal (without the pine cone mess of course).
However, if you already have your wreath sorted, there is still time to snap up one of The White Company's pre-lit Christmas trees, ranging from a £35 1ft tree to a sprawling £725 7.5ft tree. The White Company trees are rated as a couple of our best artificial Christmas trees, and they sell out nearly every year in November so you best act fast.
However, if you're just looking for a smaller festive touch to your home consider one of the realistic-looking garlands to add some greenery to your Christmas decorating ideas for your living room.
The garland has three hooks on its back so it can be hung from your doorways and mantlepieces, transforming your home into a winter wonderland.
Made of luscious faux greenery, this pinecone decor is perfect for hanging in your windows. It's a great choice if you don't want a large wreath on your door.
Will you be adding a quiet luxurious touch to your home this Christmas?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
