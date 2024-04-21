The new Habitat x Scion collection is the perfect stop for that 70s aesthetic – the hidden gems to snap up now
Our favourite retro-inspired pieces
Two British icons have teamed up to give us a homeware collection that's perfect for one of 2024's biggest trends – welcome, Habitat x Scion. The two have designed a collab that includes 150 pieces, including retro-fabulous new prints inspired by Scion's archive.
The collection, including everything from lighting and seating to tables and kitchenware is going hard on the bang-on-trend 70s aesthetic, through the shapes, colours and, of course, the aforementioned prints.
The Habitat x Scion collection
The newly launched range of Habitat x Scion perfectly demonstrates how to use the 2024 trend of Seventies revival at home.
Colourwise they stick to a combination of retro mustards and deep greens, as well as a combination of both dark walnut and lighter oak woods.
In terms of shape, there's that perfect selection of overtly rounded edges and corners along with angular, contemporary legs on the furniture.
Finally, the prints themselves are bright, blocky and bold – everything the iconic 70s were about.
Our top picks
The second tier of this shade doesn't just add interest – light peeking through will look warm and golden
Is there a more 70s material than cord? Well, dark green cord paired with deep walnut wood might just have it
These clean white, sumptuously shaped pieces are the perfect way to subtly add retro flair into your space
The mid-century shape of this armchair brings style, but it also looks oh-so-inviting. The warm mustard will brighten up any space
This statement sideboard looks like it could easily be double the price, with its elegant design including routed handles and rounded edges
https://www.idealhome.co.uk/living-room/living-room-trends-241173
The large shade demonstrates how a simple pattern can be incredibly effective, making it the perfect instant living room update
Add in one or two of the Habitat x Scion pieces for a hit of retro joy in your everyday, or embrace maximalism by going for pattern on pattern and colour on colour. Enjoy!
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Thea Babington-Stitt is the Assistant Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles for nearly 10 years.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors.
-
Simon Cowell's home designed by Kelly Hoppen is a new take on the 'farmhouse' style, blending modern and rustic
And it's easy to recreate
By Jullia Joson
-
Candles in the shape of this cocktail have jumped in sales by 1,454% on Etsy over the last few months
These super fun candles will effortlessly add a touch of fun to your home
By Amy Hunt
-
This is what every gardener should be buying at the garden centre right now for a stunning garden on a budget
This affordable gardening hack is the secret to a beautiful garden every season with little to no effort
By Jullia Joson