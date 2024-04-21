The new Habitat x Scion collection is the perfect stop for that 70s aesthetic – the hidden gems to snap up now

Our favourite retro-inspired pieces

Sofa and standing lamp from Habitat x Scion
(Image credit: Habitat)
Jump to category:
Thea Babington-Stitt
By Thea Babington-Stitt
published

Two British icons have teamed up to give us a homeware collection that's perfect for one of 2024's biggest trends – welcome, Habitat x Scion. The two have designed a collab that includes 150 pieces, including retro-fabulous new prints inspired by Scion's archive.

The collection, including everything from lighting and seating to tables and kitchenware is going hard on the bang-on-trend 70s aesthetic, through the shapes, colours and, of course, the aforementioned prints.

The Habitat x Scion collection

The newly launched range of Habitat x Scion perfectly demonstrates how to use the 2024 trend of Seventies revival at home.

Colourwise they stick to a combination of retro mustards and deep greens, as well as a combination of both dark walnut and lighter oak woods.

In terms of shape, there's that perfect selection of overtly rounded edges and corners along with angular, contemporary legs on the furniture.

Finally, the prints themselves are bright, blocky and bold – everything the iconic 70s were about.

Our top picks

Habitat x Scion Loco faux linen 2 tier shade
Loco Faux Linen 2 Tier Shade

The second tier of this shade doesn't just add interest – light peeking through will look warm and golden

Habitat x Scion Esala 3 seater sofa
Esala Fabric 3 Seater Sofa

Is there a more 70s material than cord? Well, dark green cord paired with deep walnut wood might just have it

Habitat x Scion 12 piece stoneware dinner set
12 Piece Stoneware Dinner Set

These clean white, sumptuously shaped pieces are the perfect way to subtly add retro flair into your space

Habitat x Scion Lohko fabric armchair
Lohko Fabric Armchair

The mid-century shape of this armchair brings style, but it also looks oh-so-inviting. The warm mustard will brighten up any space

Habitat x Scion Esala 2 door 3 drawer sideboard
Esala 2 Door 3 Drawer Sideboard

This statement sideboard looks like it could easily be double the price, with its elegant design including routed handles and rounded edges

Habitat x Scion Lohko faux linen drum shadehttps://www.idealhome.co.uk/living-room/living-room-trends-241173https://www.idealhome.co.uk/living-room/living-room-trends-241173
Lohko Faux Linen Drum Shadehttps://www.idealhome.co.uk/living-room/living-room-trends-241173

The large shade demonstrates how a simple pattern can be incredibly effective, making it the perfect instant living room update

Add in one or two of the Habitat x Scion pieces for a hit of retro joy in your everyday, or embrace maximalism by going for pattern on pattern and colour on colour. Enjoy!

Thea Babington-Stitt
Thea Babington-Stitt
Assistant Editor

Thea Babington-Stitt is the Assistant Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles for nearly 10 years. 

She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors.

Latest