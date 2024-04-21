The new Habitat x Scion collection is the perfect stop for that 70s aesthetic – the hidden gems to snap up now

Two British icons have teamed up to give us a homeware collection that's perfect for one of 2024's biggest trends – welcome, Habitat x Scion. The two have designed a collab that includes 150 pieces, including retro-fabulous new prints inspired by Scion's archive.

The collection, including everything from lighting and seating to tables and kitchenware is going hard on the bang-on-trend 70s aesthetic, through the shapes, colours and, of course, the aforementioned prints.

The Habitat x Scion collection

The newly launched range of Habitat x Scion perfectly demonstrates how to use the 2024 trend of Seventies revival at home.

Colourwise they stick to a combination of retro mustards and deep greens, as well as a combination of both dark walnut and lighter oak woods.

In terms of shape, there's that perfect selection of overtly rounded edges and corners along with angular, contemporary legs on the furniture.

Finally, the prints themselves are bright, blocky and bold – everything the iconic 70s were about.

Our top picks

Add in one or two of the Habitat x Scion pieces for a hit of retro joy in your everyday, or embrace maximalism by going for pattern on pattern and colour on colour. Enjoy!