Habitat is selling a tray almost identical to Addison Ross's iconic scallop trays - but it's £212 cheaper

I’m sure you've noticed how waves have been making, well waves, this year. There is one trend that is not going away and that is the wavy tray, and we've just spotted the perfect one for just £18 at Habitat. It's almost identical to the iconic colourful Addison Ross scallop trays that kicked off the trend in the first place.

The Addison Ross scallop trays are one of those wishlist items, beautiful, colourful and well-made they instantly lend a playful edge to any living room idea. However, at £230 for the Addison Ross Large Lacquered Scallop Ottoman Tray. It is out of budget for most of us just looking to add a splash of colour to our homes. That is where the Habitat alternative comes in with its much more accessible price tag of £18.

Addison Ross’ trays are gorgeous, finished with 20 coats of high gloss lacquer they practically shimmer. Available in bold colours such as hot pink, orange, lemon and purple.

By contrast, the Habitat Wavy tray is only available in peach. The wavy detailing is also subtly different. The peach Habitat tray features softer curves compared to the Addison Ross alternative.

Addison Ross trays are also avaiable in a variety of sizes starting at £80. Their smallest trays start at 22cm by 22cm and their largest (the £230 tray) is 66cm by 43cm - ideal for serving. Their medium trays (measuring 43cm by 33cm) is closest to the Habitat tray's 40cm b 30cm size.

But these trays are still £180 - 10 times more expensive than Habitat. While we all probably dream of owning an Addison Ross tray, Habitat remains the more affordable option.

If you prefer the scallop detailing you might be better off opting for Habitat's original sell-out woven scallop tray. It has a more rustic look with its woven natural design, and has been so popular with shoppers that Habitat made it a permanent part of their collection.

Alternatives

Habitat isn't the only brand to hop on the wavy tray bandwagon. We've spotted versions at John Lewis and George Home. We particularly love the extra detailing on John Lewis's Bubble Lacquer Tray priced at £25.

Compared to the Habitat Wavy Tray, you could argue the finish on John Lewis' version is closer to Addison Ross'. It also has more colour variety, available in blue, too. Both trays are the same size at 40cm by 30cm, making them incredibly similar aside from colour and finish.

I think it boils down to personal preference. The Habitat tray is soft and warm while the John Lewis tray is far more in your face. I'f you prefer a more relaxing, subtle interior, Habitat is your winner.

If you’re looking for a tray to finish off your living room decor, here are some of the other affordable options to choose from.