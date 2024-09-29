Habitat is selling a tray almost identical to Addison Ross's iconic scallop trays - but it's £212 cheaper
Turn your living room pretty in peach for £18
I’m sure you've noticed how waves have been making, well waves, this year. There is one trend that is not going away and that is the wavy tray, and we've just spotted the perfect one for just £18 at Habitat. It's almost identical to the iconic colourful Addison Ross scallop trays that kicked off the trend in the first place.
The Addison Ross scallop trays are one of those wishlist items, beautiful, colourful and well-made they instantly lend a playful edge to any living room idea. However, at £230 for the Addison Ross Large Lacquered Scallop Ottoman Tray. It is out of budget for most of us just looking to add a splash of colour to our homes. That is where the Habitat alternative comes in with its much more accessible price tag of £18.
Addison Ross’ trays are gorgeous, finished with 20 coats of high gloss lacquer they practically shimmer. Available in bold colours such as hot pink, orange, lemon and purple.
By contrast, the Habitat Wavy tray is only available in peach. The wavy detailing is also subtly different. The peach Habitat tray features softer curves compared to the Addison Ross alternative.
Addison Ross trays are also avaiable in a variety of sizes starting at £80. Their smallest trays start at 22cm by 22cm and their largest (the £230 tray) is 66cm by 43cm - ideal for serving. Their medium trays (measuring 43cm by 33cm) is closest to the Habitat tray's 40cm b 30cm size.
But these trays are still £180 - 10 times more expensive than Habitat. While we all probably dream of owning an Addison Ross tray, Habitat remains the more affordable option.
If you prefer the scallop detailing you might be better off opting for Habitat's original sell-out woven scallop tray. It has a more rustic look with its woven natural design, and has been so popular with shoppers that Habitat made it a permanent part of their collection.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Alternatives
Habitat isn't the only brand to hop on the wavy tray bandwagon. We've spotted versions at John Lewis and George Home. We particularly love the extra detailing on John Lewis's Bubble Lacquer Tray priced at £25.
Compared to the Habitat Wavy Tray, you could argue the finish on John Lewis' version is closer to Addison Ross'. It also has more colour variety, available in blue, too. Both trays are the same size at 40cm by 30cm, making them incredibly similar aside from colour and finish.
I think it boils down to personal preference. The Habitat tray is soft and warm while the John Lewis tray is far more in your face. I'f you prefer a more relaxing, subtle interior, Habitat is your winner.
If you’re looking for a tray to finish off your living room decor, here are some of the other affordable options to choose from.
Go a little moody with the black tray from George Home. This is perfect for nailing that monochrome look
Available in red and blue this wavy bubble tray is perfect for adding a splash of colour to your home
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
Are vacuum attachments universal? The big brand tools that can (and can’t) be used across the board
Can you use your vacuum cleaner attachments across the board? We’ve got the answers
By Lauren Bradbury
-
What type of curtains are best for small bedroom windows - our definitive guide to getting it right
Our top tips and know-how to ensure you achieve winning window dressings no matter your window size
By Holly Walsh
-
Do vacuum cleaners spread dust? Here's what the experts want you to know, and their top tips for preventing it
Expert tips you ought to know for a cleaner home
By Jullia Joson
-
Autumn colour schemes – 6 ways to embrace the ‘cosy season’ in your home by choosing the most stylish and warming hues
Bring the seasonal charm into your home with these autumnal colour updates
By Sara Hesikova
-
Debenhams is having a huge payday sale - we can’t believe we forgot about this iconic brand
They might not be on the physical high street anymore, but they still have some amazing deals
By Kezia Reynolds
-
What is dark boho? The moody interiors trend making plum purple autumn's new 'it' colour
Don't be afraid to embrace your dark side...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
What is 'double drenching'? The new interiors trend taking colour drenching to the next level
The bold new colour trend to know about
By Kezia Reynolds
-
What is Apple Crisp Core? The new autumn interiors trend replacing Pumpkin Spice
It's warm and cosy - just like a fresh apple pie...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I've renovated 6 bathrooms – these are all trends I regret falling for, and my advice for choosing lasting trends
Six bathrooms later, I’m finally getting a grip on timeless style
By Linda Clayton
-
Did you know these 6 things are making your home feel less cosy? Interior experts reveal what to do instead
Stop making these mistakes and embrace cosy living
By Sara Hesikova
-
Dunelm is helping shoppers send gifts to those in need this Christmas - here's how you can get involved and deliver some joy
After all, Christmas is the time for giving
By Kezia Reynolds