This Christmas tree trend is sweeping social media, but there's not a festive decoration in sight

Just earlier this week, Halloween trees were featured on ITV's This Morning as the new trend to sweep social media. Yep, the trend is exactly what it sounds like: people are dusting off their best artificial Christmas trees early, but instead, are giving them a makeover fit for the spooky season.

'If you are desperate to get the festive season started early, we have got the perfect trend for you,' starts Holly Willoughby. 'In the latest trend to sweep social media, people are putting up their Christmas trees early and giving them a spooky makeover in honour of Halloween.'

So, if you're someone who's torn and has one foot in the Halloween decorating mood and the other yearning over the cheer of the upcoming festive season, this might just be the compromise you never knew you needed.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

The Halloween tree trend

'When it comes to Halloween, there are a lot of spooky decor trends to love. These aesthetics are all about incorporating deep rich colours into your homes, and choosing tasteful and sustainable decorations that you can reuse year after year,' starts Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy.

'One thing we've noticed becoming more and more popular on Etsy are seasonal tree decorations that aren't just for Christmas!'

Dayna Isom Johnson Social Links Navigation Trend Expert, Etsy Dayna Isom Johnson is the trend expert for Etsy and a judge on the NBC primetime series ‘Making It’. As part of her role at Etsy, Dayna is responsible for keeping her finger on the pulse of the hottest trends on the market. She is in constant pursuit of new and unique finds on Etsy in an effort to unearth the latest and greatest designs, up-and-coming Etsy shops, and sellers with exciting stories.

Dayna continues, 'You can now find incredible autumnal baubles, elegant yet spooky garlands and moody motifs to decorate a tree and your home just like you would at Christmas. Some of my favourite decorations include baubles with dark motifs such as moths or skeletons in deep jewelled tones and autumnal leaf garlands.'

And let's just say, fans and shoppers absolutely love this Halloween tree trend.

(Image credit: Garden Trading)

'A spooky seasonal tree is a great and fun way to add a seasonal touch to your home decor, especially if you're getting ready to host for family and friends over Halloween,' starts Katy Traill, design manager at George Home.

Commenting further on the seasonal home decor trend, Olivia Clarke, partner and seasonal buyer at John Lewis says, 'Our customers are embracing seasonal trends more than ever this year, with sales of 'Autumnal Decorations' up 41% in comparison to the same time last year.'

'Felt hanging decorations are our best sellers within Halloween baubles, with sales up 102% since this time last year.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to achieve the Halloween tree trend at home

During the segment on This Morning, Georgina Burnett demonstrated different ways to 'get the look' and her favourite budget buys for creating your own Halloween tree at home.

'So, the great thing about this is you can get your Christmas tree out now, decorate it with Halloween stuff, then keep it out until Christmas time,' says Georgina. Holly chimes in, 'And it saves you a job!'

Georgina adds, 'And actually, it's not just about Halloween as you might want to put some autumnal decorations up as well.'

Here are some of their (and our) favourite Halloween tree decorations to shop now or regret later.

Commenting further on how to get the Halloween tree look at home, Dayna at Etsy adds, 'Combine different textures in your decor to add interest and depth, and add decorative skulls, plush pumpkins or witch hat tree toppers to go all out.'

'Or, for a more minimalist take on Halloween, wooden trees are a great option that can be reused for years to come – hang a few of your favourite baubles for a chic yet spooky take on the trend.'

Katy at George Home concludes, 'Whilst Halloween is more often associated with novelty decorations, in recent years we've seen people lean towards more refined interior choices for the spooky season, and an autumnal / Halloween tree is the perfect addition to any space.'