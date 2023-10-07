This Christmas tree trend is sweeping social media, but there's not a festive decoration in sight
This unconventional take on a Christmas tree has certainly caught our attention
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Just earlier this week, Halloween trees were featured on ITV's This Morning as the new trend to sweep social media. Yep, the trend is exactly what it sounds like: people are dusting off their best artificial Christmas trees early, but instead, are giving them a makeover fit for the spooky season.
'If you are desperate to get the festive season started early, we have got the perfect trend for you,' starts Holly Willoughby. 'In the latest trend to sweep social media, people are putting up their Christmas trees early and giving them a spooky makeover in honour of Halloween.'
So, if you're someone who's torn and has one foot in the Halloween decorating mood and the other yearning over the cheer of the upcoming festive season, this might just be the compromise you never knew you needed.
The Halloween tree trend
'When it comes to Halloween, there are a lot of spooky decor trends to love. These aesthetics are all about incorporating deep rich colours into your homes, and choosing tasteful and sustainable decorations that you can reuse year after year,' starts Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy.
'One thing we've noticed becoming more and more popular on Etsy are seasonal tree decorations that aren't just for Christmas!'
Dayna Isom Johnson is the trend expert for Etsy and a judge on the NBC primetime series ‘Making It’. As part of her role at Etsy, Dayna is responsible for keeping her finger on the pulse of the hottest trends on the market. She is in constant pursuit of new and unique finds on Etsy in an effort to unearth the latest and greatest designs, up-and-coming Etsy shops, and sellers with exciting stories.
Dayna continues, 'You can now find incredible autumnal baubles, elegant yet spooky garlands and moody motifs to decorate a tree and your home just like you would at Christmas. Some of my favourite decorations include baubles with dark motifs such as moths or skeletons in deep jewelled tones and autumnal leaf garlands.'
And let's just say, fans and shoppers absolutely love this Halloween tree trend.
'A spooky seasonal tree is a great and fun way to add a seasonal touch to your home decor, especially if you're getting ready to host for family and friends over Halloween,' starts Katy Traill, design manager at George Home.
Commenting further on the seasonal home decor trend, Olivia Clarke, partner and seasonal buyer at John Lewis says, 'Our customers are embracing seasonal trends more than ever this year, with sales of 'Autumnal Decorations' up 41% in comparison to the same time last year.'
'Felt hanging decorations are our best sellers within Halloween baubles, with sales up 102% since this time last year.'
How to achieve the Halloween tree trend at home
During the segment on This Morning, Georgina Burnett demonstrated different ways to 'get the look' and her favourite budget buys for creating your own Halloween tree at home.
'So, the great thing about this is you can get your Christmas tree out now, decorate it with Halloween stuff, then keep it out until Christmas time,' says Georgina. Holly chimes in, 'And it saves you a job!'
Georgina adds, 'And actually, it's not just about Halloween as you might want to put some autumnal decorations up as well.'
Here are some of their (and our) favourite Halloween tree decorations to shop now or regret later.
A glass hanging skull decorated in traditional 'Day of the Dead' style, these baubles are a foolproof way to add colour and character to your tree.
Perfect for the autumnal season, this garland is perfect for balancing both the spooky and cosy vibes on your Halloween treescape.
A pair of smiley pumpkins on organza ribbon, the sparkles are sure to bring a touch of glam to your Halloween decorations.
These Halloween hanging ghosts are a perfect edition for your Halloween decor this scary season.
Want to illuminate a dark Halloween night? These skeleton string lights are the right fit for the job.
Commenting further on how to get the Halloween tree look at home, Dayna at Etsy adds, 'Combine different textures in your decor to add interest and depth, and add decorative skulls, plush pumpkins or witch hat tree toppers to go all out.'
'Or, for a more minimalist take on Halloween, wooden trees are a great option that can be reused for years to come – hang a few of your favourite baubles for a chic yet spooky take on the trend.'
Katy at George Home concludes, 'Whilst Halloween is more often associated with novelty decorations, in recent years we've seen people lean towards more refined interior choices for the spooky season, and an autumnal / Halloween tree is the perfect addition to any space.'
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
This reversible Dunelm bedding is defining the autumn season – and it’s only £18!
The perfect thing for snuggling up with on a chilly morning
By Sara Hesikova
-
Could daily cleaning really make you happier and healthier? According to experts it really can
Grab a duster – it’s time to give your mental health a boost
By Vanessa Richmond
-
How to store garden furniture in winter - keep furniture safe, clean and looking like new
Summer is gone, but you have one last outdoor chore to do
By Amy Hodge
-
Halloween decorating ideas to get your home ready for spooky season
If you love Halloween but don't dig tacky skeletons and faux cobwebs, try these eerily elegant styling ideas instead...
By Stephanie Durrant
-
The five-minute pumpkin carving hack I swear by for quick Halloween decorations
You'll be wondering why you never thought to try it before
By Rebecca Knight
-
Quick-and-easy Halloween decorations from just £2.69 in the Amazon Prime sale
Last-minute Halloween decorations that are big on impact, low on effort, and in today's Amazon Prime Day sale
By Amy Lockwood
-
No-carve pumpkin decorating ideas – easy ways to create a gorgeous autumnal look
Add some autumnal style to your home with our simple pumpkin decorating ideas - no knives required!
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
Last year's sellout plush pumpkins are back at Hobbycraft and already selling fast
After selling out by September last year, you'd better act fast if you want to pick up this coveted Halloween decoration
By Rebecca Knight
-
Yankee Candle has launched a new pumpkin scented candle in time for Halloween
Trick your way to a treat this Halloween and get your mitts on a free Yankee Candle
By Grace Allen
-
‘Witch please’, these Asda decorations will take your Halloween bash to the next level
All that glitters and shines meets the things that go bump in the night
By Rebecca Knight
-
This year’s John Lewis Halloween decorations – predicted to fright and delight
The leading retailer says these will be the 10 top sellers for 2019
By Tamara Kelly