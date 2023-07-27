Should we be decorating our homes with healing crystals? The science behind the crystal decor trend

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In recent years, healing crystals have entered the mainstream, seen both as a trendy home decor trend and a potential way of promoting our wellbeing. Whether you believe in the latter is up to you, but the popularity of the trend is indisputable as the average search volume for the term 'healing crystals' reaches 11,000 every month in the UK.

Several Ideal Home editors have crystals around their homes. But more so for their aesthetic appeal rather than the healing powers - our Assistant Editor Thea Babbington-Stitt displays a cluster in a bowl and a fluorite crystal for promised creativity enhancement on her home desk (there's a wellbeing home office trick!), Content Editor Kayleigh Dray has them around the garden and Junior Writer Jullia Joson uses a crystal water bottle.

This begs the question - should we be decorating our homes with crystals?

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

What are the supposed benefits of healing crystals?

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

But one must wonder whether there is something to the power of crystals, even if taking it with a pinch of salt. Especially as many different civilizations over the last thousands of years have placed importance on adorning important artefacts with them to harness their power.

According to Rosie Morgan, crystal healer at The Wellness Foundry, healing crystals like ruby, amethyst and rose quartz - the three most popular crystals among Brits - are ‘emitters of healing, protective, and positive energy. Placing crystals around the house helps to raise the vibration of your surroundings and assist in creating a harmonious, beautiful environment.’

‘They are often used to clear negative energies in a room where there have been disagreements or arguments, promote relaxation or attract good vibes – perhaps in an area where someone works from home,’ continues Shirley O’Donoghue, author, lecturer and the principal of Lucis College.

(Image credit: The Wellness Foundry)

Various types of crystal also supposedly have different properties and (often boldly) claim to provide different benefits. For example, rose quartz or amethyst are good for calming you if you’re feeling anxious or worried, while malachite will help you sleep, according to Nicci Roscoe, author and holistic health & wellbeing practitioner.

Scientists in the fields of mineralogy and geology remain sceptical about the effectiveness of healing crystals. But Shirley reports that ‘science accepts that most crystals emit something called piezoelectricity but they need to be vibrated in order for this charge to be released. It is thought that possibly the electromagnetic field around the body causes a subtle vibration which may stimulate a release of this charge into the aura.'

But do crystals actually work?

Holistic practitioners say that even if your reason for having crystals is purely because they look pretty, you will benefit from having them, similarly to how art improves wellbeing in the home just by looking at it.

‘I often encourage clients to curate a space that speaks to them, a personal sanctuary that soothes, inspires, and revitalises,’ says psychologist Barbara Santini. ‘If a shimmering amethyst cluster or a polished rose quartz sphere resonates with them, I say go for it! The key is in finding what elements make your space a personal sanctuary and, for many, crystals do just that.’

There is also something to be said for the good old placebo effect. So if you believe that crystals have a positive effect on your wellbeing, that belief alone could do the trick.

‘A stone's attraction always begins with how they look,’ adds Miranda Holder, stylist and founder of a newly launched crystal brand Rokkstar. ‘People are drawn to their colour, shape, texture or perhaps the rainbows and prisms contained within - it is said that the stone chooses you, rather than the other way around - and this journey always begins with the visual appeal of the piece.’

‘Our statement and rare showpieces are often bought as objets d'art, and they make fascinating talking points, with added energetic benefits.’

How can you incorporate healing crystals into your home?

Experts advise that if you intuitively feel like placing a crystal in a particular place, you should do it. Similarly, if you think it will look nicer in a particular spot, feel free to put it there. You don’t necessarily have to strategically assess what stone is best for where based on their listed properties.

But if you are not particularly keen on the look of loose stones laying around the house, you can incorporate this trend by adding practical accessories like the Anthropologie Maura curtain tieback crafted from rose quartz with gold-tone hardware. Even healing crystal believers like Rosie approve.

‘Whether the crystal is added to an accessory or is by itself, they will work just as well as each other. Accessories can be a beautiful way to incorporate crystals into your decor and home,’ Rosie says.

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

One thing to remember if you want to properly take advantage of their positive energy benefits is to regularly cleanse your crystals because they absorb the energy around them.

‘It’s important to make sure they continue to have their sparkle by cleansing them whether they are decorative or you work them,’ Nicci advises. ‘You can cleanse them by using Tibetan bells, sage, incense, running them under tepid water for a minute and putting them on your windowsill or outside when there’s a full moon.’ Although some crystals can get damaged by water apparently.

But if this seems like too much work, feel free to just enjoy looking at them. If crystals around your home make you happy then just go with it.