Home Alone-core is the nostalgic interior trend you’ll want to try - interior experts reveal how to achieve a ’90s Christmas

Merry Christmas, you filthy animals...

&#039;90s styled sitting room with red Christmas decorations. There is a cosy blue and orange rug, a red sofa and vintage wallpaper.
(Image credit: Future PLC/ Katie Lee)
When you think of your favourite Christmas film, Home Alone probably sits pretty comfortably towards the top of your list.

Nostalgia has been one of the biggest Christmas decor trends this year, so it’s no surprise we’re looking to emulate to beautiful decorations of the McCallister home.

Home Alone was ranked the UK’s favourite Christmas film after a survey by Disney+ this month and it’s unsurprising seeing there are thousands of ‘Home Alone Aesthetic’ videos across TikTok and Instagram celebrating the cosy, nostalgic ‘90s decor.

Here’s everything you need to know to achieve the Home Alone aesthetic this year.

Christmas tree with brightly coloured streamers and baubles. Next to it is a side table with a champagne tower and presents.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Maxwell Attenborough)

The Home Alone aesthetic

This month, Tesco reported an increase in the popularity of mismatched and eclectic Christmas decorations showing a sway towards Christmas decorating ideas reminiscent of your childhood - and that’s exactly what this trend is all about. It’s embracing nostalgic design to its very core.

Home Alone, for many people, is the greatest Christmas movie of all time. The movie evokes a strong sense of nostalgia for a lot of people who grew up in the 90s and 00s with the MacAllister being familiar and easily recognisable,' says Zara O’Hare, Interior Design Consultant at Land of Rugs.

'Interior design, like fashion, follows cyclical trends and a lot of 90s elements are making a comeback. The home’s interior features elements of maximalism, art-deco and traditional sensibilities, all elements that have grown in popularity in recent years.’

Thinking of the Home Alone aesthetic, the decor features plenty of traditional red and green decorations. Coupled with warm lighting, statement rugs and plenty of greenery, this ‘90s aesthetic is packed with festive maximalism - which is a huge home decor trend.

A Christmas tree in a home hallway, decorated with red and white tree decorations, and presents heaped up underneath.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dan Duchars)

How to style the Home Alone aesthetic

It may sound overwhelming, but styling it isn’t as hard as you might think.

‘To bring this aesthetic into your home, consider focusing on layering different textures and materials. For example, mix soft, fuzzy blankets with shiny metallic ornaments and rustic wooden accents. This combination not only adds depth but also creates a cozy, inviting atmosphere,’ says Josh Qian, COO and Co-Founder of Best Online Cabinets.

‘You can also play with light to enhance this nostalgic vibe. String lights, for instance, can be draped over furniture or hung in windows, casting a warm glow reminiscent of holiday magic. Consider using vintage-style bulbs or colorful fairy lights to evoke that playful spirit.

‘DIY projects like creating garlands using felt or paper can add a personal touch and allow creative expression. Encourage family members to contribute ideas, making decorating a fun, collaborative activity. The Home Alone aesthetic is more than just decor, it’s about creating a joyful, welcoming atmosphere that celebrates family traditions and the season's magic.’

Get the Home Alone aesthetic at home

A warm and welcoming Christmas is something on everyone’s agenda this year. Will you be embracing the Home Alone aesthetic, too.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

