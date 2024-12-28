As a home stylist and interior expert these are the 4 home decor trends I'm leaving behind in 2024

Having a home you love means decorating for yourself rather than purely what's in fashion, but there's never any harm in keeping track of the latest home decor trends as they can often spark inspiration and show you colour schemes and furniture combinations you might not have even thought of.

As an interior stylist, future trends are important to ensure I stay one step ahead when it comes to designing new sets and imagery, and it's always nice to see fresh products and home decor pieces that I can use to style in different ways. That said, there are some 2024 trends I'm happy to leave behind.

Some were a fleeting fad, while others are simply being updated and refreshed for the new year, but they all have one thing in common - I will not be bringing them into 2025 with me (or at least not the current iteration).

1. Square wall panelling

It's safe to say that wall panelling ideas have exploded onto the interiors scene in the last few years. Although I can't see wall panelling in general going anywhere soon, the style of this trend is getting a big upgrade.

Rather than the more traditional square-edged panels, like those shown above, we're set to see fluted and slimmer designs take over in popularity. Watch this space!

2. Pink and red stripes

Candy cane stripes in clashing pink and red have been everywhere – we've seen them on everything from wallpaper and cushions to armchairs and even dinner candles. While these bold dopamine colours will still pop up every now and again in 2025, my sets are firmly set on new colour trends. I've already seen blue and yellow coming through as a strong contender for the new hot colour combo.

3. Quiet Luxe

Quiet Luxe was a trend that hit the ground running in 2024, with sophisticated neutrals and curved-edge furniture creating a calm, ordered scheme. While neutral lovers will be sad to say goodbye to this trend, it's less of a certain finish and more of an evolution, where soft colours will start to be used, and materials will become more textured and patterned.

4. Sugary pink

This may be controversial, but while sugary pink was having its moment in 2024, I'm happy to say that the focus for 2025 is on other, less 'sweet' shades. Pinks will become 'earthier' and less of a blush rather than the ballet-slipper pinks we've seen so far. So it's bye bye to the colour palette of 2024 and Sweet Embrace, Dulux's colour of the year, and hello to some exciting new shades like Pantones Mocha Mousse.

Don't worry if it's a trend you like – remember, they're just a guide and there's no right or wrong when it comes to creating your own unique home style. What trends are you looking forward to saying goodbye to for the year ahead?