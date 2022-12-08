Cold weather warning: Households urged to heat at least one room in the house
UK officials warn households to turn on their heating to 18 degrees in living room this weekend to avoid health risks
The UK Health Security Agency has warned households to ensure they're heating at least one room in their house during the day amid cold weather warnings from the UK.
The Met Office and UKHSA warned that all areas of the UK will experience severe cold weather that could last until 12th December. Lows of -10 degrees are predicted to hit northern Scotland, with snow and ice warning across Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the east coast.
The artic blast comes at a tricky time as the cost of energy has spiralled. Rising costs have prompted many to resist using their heating this winter. However, the UKHSA has warned that households could pose a serious risk to health if they allow their homes to become too cold.
'Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk,' warned Dr Agostinho Sousa, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at UKHSA in a statement (opens in new tab).
'If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you. Try to heat the rooms you use most, such as the living and bedroom, to at least 18°C if you can and keep your bedroom windows closed at night.'
18 degrees is often cited by scientists as the ideal bedroom temperature, particularly for sleep. However, it is particularly crucial for older more vulnerable people to make sure they heat at least one room in their house to this temperature.
If you can't afford to heat your whole home, UKHSA encourages people to at least heat the make room they use during the day, and then the bedroom before they go to sleep.
What to do if you can't afford to heat your home
We would recommend you do what you can to heat at least one room in your home, whether that is with a portable heater or your heated drying rack.
1. Wear layers inside
It is also important to keep yourself warm by wearing layers. Think as carefully about what you wear inside as you would outside, consumer journalist Alice Beer recommends using the three-layer rule from skiing. Wearing several layers of thinner clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer.
2.Think about your bedding
Layers under your bottom sheet are as important to keep you warm as on top of you. If you don't have a mattress topper, you can substitute a blanket or extra duvet to create an extra layer of warmth. Don't forget to also layer the blankets and duvets on top. And if you do choose to use an electric blanket to stay warm, make sure you turn it off before going to sleep.
3. Don't forget a hot water bottle
In the hype surrounding electric blankets and portable heaters, it is easy to forget the simple wonder of a hot water bottle to keep warm.
Be safe and stay warm this weekend.
