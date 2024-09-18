How to make cushions look more expensive - 4 expert hacks to instantly elevate your sofa and bed

Cushions are a certified way to make a home feel both cosy and stylish, whether they're piled up on a sofa or scattered across an armchair. But they come at such varying price points, and sometimes the budget-friendly options can end up looking limp after just a few months. Fortunately, once you know how to make cushions look more expensive, you can trick yourself into believing they cost double what you paid.

Just like there are ways to make a living room look expensive, there are 4 tried and tested hacks that will completely elevate the look of your cushions, and even the best sofa can benefit from them. Interior design experts swear by these tips, and once you try them you'll see how they can transform cushions from drab to luxe in a flash.

'Styling your cushions correctly is an easy way to make them appear more expensive than they actually are,' says Jo Fielder, Interiors Expert, Furniture World. 'You can make your cushions appear full and plush which creates a luxurious and expensive feel, and this can completely elevate your sofa.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

You'll want to bookmark these ideas for when summer rolls back around, because they can be used on the best outdoor cushions too. Here's the four most tried and tested hacks for how to make cushions look more expensive.

1. Buy inserts that are larger than the covers

'One of the easiest ways to make a cushion look more expensive and firm is to choose a larger size cushion insert than the cover itself,' says Chloe Barrow, Interior Expert, Laura James. 'You don’t want to go overboard with this, but by selecting a 60 x 60 cushion and inserting it into a 50 x 50 cushion cover you’ll create a super expensive look. You won’t have any extra material at the end of each cushion cover corner, desperately waiting to be filled, which is the main culprit for pillows looking flat and poor quality.'

This is a really handy hack which many interior specialists recommend for elevating the look of cushions By using an insert that is bigger than the cushion cover, the cushion will always look plump, firm, and more expensive. Plus with cushions pads starting at £4 from Argos, it's a cost-effective solution to elevate existing floppy cushions.

2. Use the 'chop' method

(Image credit: EZ Living Furniture)

You might have seen the chop method doing the rounds on social media, and maybe already tried it yourself. It's one of the most common methods for making cushions look more expensive, and one that many interior designers swear by.

'You can achieve the 'karate-chop' look by fluffing your cushions until they are full and then taking the side of your hand to chop directly down the centre of the cushion,' says Jo from Furniture World. 'Then gently tug on the corners of the cushion to lift up the sides and ensure that the indent is symmetrical.'

Chopping the cushions in the middle will achieve a plump, full look, and you'll notice an instant difference to how luxurious your cushions feel. Try this with both bed and sofa cushions, and see how it elevates the overall look of the space.

3. Flip and rotate regularly

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

Cushions that are lying flat and limp will never look expensive, so one of the easiest ways to fix this is to flip, rotate, and fluff them up regularly. It sounds simple, but making an active effort to do this every couple of days - or even daily if the cushions are being used a lot - will make the world of difference to how expensive they look.

'To ensure that your sofa cushions remain firm it is a good idea to flip and rotate them regularly,' says interiors expert Jo Fielder. 'This will prevent some areas of the cushion wearing down quicker than others and keep the stuffing equally distributed throughout the cushion. I also recommend using a flat hand to fluff and gently beat the cushions when flipping them, this will help with redistributing to stuffing evenly.'

4. Choose a variety of styles and textures

(Image credit: Bridgman)

Variety is key when learning how to make cushions look more expensive. When you combine different textures, materials and designs across multiple cushions, you don't need to buy them at a high price point to achieve a luxurious look. The variety will add visual interest to your space, as well as a depth and richness which instantly elevates the overall look.

'It’s easy to choose cushions that are a perfect match to your sofa, but that’s no way to make a luxury statement,' interior expert Chloe Barrow says. 'Instead opt for patterned cushions or a cover that complements the sofa, rather than being an exact match. I’d advise going for cotton or linen as these are great fabric choices for quality, comfort, and timeless style.'

This tried and tested trick is often recommended for making a bedroom look more expensive too. Try switching out some of your cushion covers so that they're all different, and see how it makes the space feel.

Cotton Cushion Cover £18 at La Redoute For a simple but unique design, this 40 x 40cm cushion cover from La Redoute is a great option. It's 100% cotton, so the quality of the fabric will stand the test of time, and it would provide a nice country farmhouse feel in the lounge or bedroom. Retro Etch Velvet Cushion £22 at Next This colourful velvet cushion from Next is a statement piece, perfect for adding visual interest to a sofa or bed. It's also available in different colourways and sizes, so you can mix and match for that extra wow factor. Chenille Rectangular Cushion £6-8 at Dunelm For a rectangular option, this cushion from Dunelm is great for any budget and is covered in a gorgeous chenille fabric, making it perfect for cuddling on colder nights. It's available in several colourways, so you can pick one to suit your favourite colour scheme.

FAQs

How to make your sofa look more expensive?

There are some budget-friendly ways to instantly make your sofa look more expensive, that are also quick and easy to implement. One way is to layer accent cushions and throws with different textures, which adds visual interest to your sofa and hides any wear and tear.

'High-quality cushions with intricate patterns and textures will instantly draw attention to your sofa, however, it's important not to go overboard with this as too many cushions can easily make your sofa look overcrowded,' Jo from Furniture World says. 'You can also strategically drape a thick throw over the side of your sofa to add an air of sophistication.'

Another factor to consider is the position of the sofa. Interior experts recommend there is a gap between the sofa and the wall, which helps emphasise it as a focal point. 'This trick can also make the room appear bigger as there is enough space for the sofas to sit in the centre of the room, rather than the wall, which implies wealth,' Jo says.

'As a final touch, pair your couch with a signature rug and a statement side table to add functional decor to your space,' says Gareth Coxall, Creative Director, Terrys. 'Adding these accessories can frame the couch, making the entire space look more polished and luxe.'

How to make sofa cushions more firm?

To maintain the firmness of sofa cushions, you should flip and rotate them regularly, so that all sides are seeing equal use. Use your hand to fluff and gently beat the cushions at the same time, as this will help redistribute the stuffing easily.

When purchasing cushions, one of the frequently used hacks that interior specialists use to maintain firmness is to buy an insert that is larger than the cushion cover.

'Try sprinkling baking soda on your cushions and let it sit for a few hours before hoovering it up,' Thomas Bird, Soft Furnishings Expert, Fabric Online suggests. 'This can help to absorb moisture and restore firmness. And if your cushions are sagging due to moisture, air them out in direct sunlight for a few hours. This can help to dry out the filling and restore firmness.'