I've styled countless festive photo shoots - these are the 5 tricks I always use to create the perfect Scandi-style Christmas tree

Christmas always starts early for me as an interior stylist. Each summer my diary is packed with styling various Christmas photo shoots for homeware brands and magazines, which will trickle into festive events and so on until the time comes to actually decorate my own tree in December.

This year I've seen the Scandi Christmas tree trend cutting through as a calming alternative to the traditional maximalist Christmas decorating trend. While the two trends are as different from each other as you can get, a Scandi-style tree can be just as impactful as one dressed in bright colours or glitzy metallics if done right.

Minimal, sometimes rustic and steeped in tradition, Scandinavian Christmas decor is tasteful, pared back and unique – and I'm going to talk you through my top five tricks for creating a Scandi-style tree to be proud of.

1. Simplicity is key

As I said, less is more when it comes to Scandi style and this translates to your Christmas tree as well. Start with a real tree, where possible, which feels plush yet has sparse branches for that natural, rustic feel that's so typical of Scandinavian style. This look is about getting a tree that's unique in shape, not perfectly symmetrical.

When decorating the Christmas tree, simplicity is key, so choose neutral colours over bright shades, and steer away from anything too garish or novelty. That means no tinsel or pop-coloured baubles.

Try not to overfill the branches with decorations either. Seeing gaps between branches is all part of the Scandi look.

2. Embrace handmade decorations

One of the joys of a Scandic-style tree is the tradition of making some decorations from natural materials, like paper and wood or even straw or wool. Whether it's a wooden bead garland strung across the branches, some wool tassels or sweet paper decorations like these, keep it simple, affordable and, most of all, enjoy the process of making some homespun decorations.

3. Incorporate natural elements

Scandi style celebrates nature, so dress your Christmas tree using pieces from the outdoor landscape, such as pine cones, holly, dried orange slices and even a few flowers. Again, don't overfill the branches – just a few bits sprinkled throughout your tree will create that organic, natural effect that this look is all about.

To tie them on, I like to use green floristry wire (available on Amazon) – wind it around (or through) your decoration and then tie it onto the branch. Easy!

4. Include a few standout decorations

Stars are a big part of Scandi style and whether you use one as your tree topper or have a few hanging decorations, they'll make a nice addition to your Christmas tree.

For a real standout style, though, you could pop a few oversized designs on the branches. The key is to keep the rest of the Christmas tree decor extremely pared back, both in colour and the amount of decorations you put on, so it doesn't look too overcrowded.

5. Add the glow of fairy lights

Think of the beauty of the northern lights and let that echo onto your Christmas tree, with the soft glow of some fairy lights and the flicker of candles for true Scandi style. Swap bright or harsh lights for warm white bulbs and wind your fairy lights around the tree, sprinkling them at the end of branches rather than too deeply into the tree where you can't see them.

You could also add some LED candles (in tree clip holders) to the branches for a welcoming ambience and an iconically Scandi look.

Get the look

Will you be embracing the Scandi-look this year?