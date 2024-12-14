Hula Hoop wreaths are all over social media this Christmas - this showstopping look is easier to create than it looks too

Every year, popping your wreath on the front door is a sign Christmas is here. But Christmas wreaths aren't just for the front door. We've seen them displayed spectacularly on walls both indoors and outdoors.

However, while a large wreath can set you back over £100 a new hack using a hula hoop is doing the rounds on social media as an affordable alternative to this supersized Christmas wreath trend.

There are viral videos all over social media documenting how hula hoops can be transformed into a gorgeous Christmas wreath. Creators entwine foliage around the hoop, fixing it in place with wire. I have even seen pool noodles or insulation tubes encase the hoop so foliage can be pushed directly into the foam.

Afterwards, creators add decorative pieces such as pine cones, berries and baubles for a polished final look. The results online look fantastic, but is it as easy as it looks?

'Having fallen in love with the idea of having a Christmas Wreath in a larger format, I realised how expensive ready-made larger wreaths are,' says Hazel Hood, a homes influencer who has tried this hack.

'Plus you then have the issue of storing it for the rest of the year. An old hula hoop and a spare garland seemed the ideal alternative. It was easy wrapping the garland around the hoop until it was well covered and then by attaching baubles and a large bow my wreath became the show stopper I’d originally imagined,' she adds.

Crafting your wreath is relatively simple, however, if you are using fresh foliage you may find it harder to keep your wreath fresh.

‘The downside to hoops is (unlike moss bases), the foliage you add is not kept watered or fed by the base, so it isn’t as long-lasting,’ says Ashleigh Park, florist and founder of Bloom Borealis .

If you are choosing to use fresh foliage for your wreath rather than artificial, the ideal you want to make your wreath last for all of December. To keep your wreath fresh, Ashleigh recommends spritzing it with water every other day to keep it fresh and shiny.

‘Moss base wreaths will last you about a month, hoop base wreaths about a fortnight,’ she says. ‘Hoops are actually great for dried flowers as they will last forever!’

If you want to use fresh greenery, using a hula hoop as a base might not be the best option for you. However, if you plan on using faux foliage, dried flowers or something more funky like baubles or disco balls, a hula hoop base is an amazing tool to transform your wreath into a showstopper.

What you need

Will you be testing out this hack at home?