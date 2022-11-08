Ideal vs Great Deal Daily – Gold mirror from Laura Ashley & Homescapes

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A circular mirror is a classic homeware piece that works in any room of the home. We've found two strikingly similar gold mirrors from Laura Ashley and Homescapes ideal for adding some luxurious warmth to your space as well as being super practical and light-enhancing.

Ideal Home is now bringing you a daily dose of 'Ideal vs Great Deal'. As we share new items every single day, we'll be giving you loads of ways to get the look for less. Expect lighting, furniture, accessories and things you didn't realise you needed.

Keep checking back to this page for a daily digital edition of our popular print magazine feature, which we hope will take the hard work out of shopping for your home. We are all about budget decorating ideas and making home design as accessible as possible, so let's get into it.

Today's Ideal vs Great Deal

Laura Ashley is currently selling a beautiful gold-edged mirror, available in three sizes. The smallest and most affordable version of the chic Clemence beaded round mirror, £155 at Laura Ashley at Next (opens in new tab) is a nice size for a hallway mirror.

Finished in luxurious gold leaf, this mirror has a deep rim of bevelled mirror tiles, which create visual interest and additional reflections, catching the light beautifully. This detail makes it that little bit more decorative than lots of other circular mirrors available right now, perfect for making a statement.

Unfortunately, the Laura Ashley mirror isn't suitable for bathroom or outdoor use, but it would look right at home above a slim hallway side table or in a dressing room. Featuring small mirror tiles and concentric circles of gold edging, the design evokes the sun's rays and feels modern yet timeless.

On the other hand, the Contemporary Wire Round Mirror in gold, £39.99 at Homescapes (opens in new tab) is a great deal and gives a very similar overall impression. This attractive mirror is the same size as Laura Ashley's, give or take 2cm, although the reflective surface is much smaller.

As we all know, a mirror adds style, depth, light and the illusion of space. We think this Homescapes mirror is a great option for blank walls in the bedroom or living room, and it's perfect for draping some festive foliage when the time comes...

The gold wire brings a touch of glamour without feeling too much (we think all rooms benefit from something metallic, even if you fear the bling).

Which would you go for?

(Image credit: Laura Ashley, Homescapes)

The Laura Ashley Clemence Beaded Round Mirror, £155 at Next (opens in new tab) is a gorgeous, classic design – we love the detailing around the edge. The Round Gold Wire Mirror, £39.99 at Homescapes (opens in new tab) is the same size and a brilliant way to achieve a similar look. Something to reflect on...

Great deal

(Image credit: Homescapes)

Round Gold Wire Mirror 52 cm, £39.99 at Homescapes (opens in new tab) The round gold wire design of this mirror is really versatile, suiting everything from a modern interior to a more 70s boho style. Wall fixtures and fittings aren't included.



Ideal

(Image credit: Laura Ashley)

Laura Ashley Clemence Beaded Round Mirror, £155 at Laura Ashley at Next (opens in new tab) This large and luxurious mirror by Laura Ashley delivers style and substance, with detailing around the edge to refract the light and warm gold tones to bring understated glam. It measures 50cm x 50cm x 3cm and arrives ready to hang; you just need to follow the supplied instructions to fix it to the wall securely using the correct fixings for the structure of your wall. The Laura Ashley mirror is also available in medium and large sizes, and delivery is 1-2 weeks.

Ideal Home's top tips for sourcing great value homeware

'If you have your heart set on a particular piece of homeware but it's out of your budget then patience can pay off,' says Ideal Home Decor Editor Amy Lockwood. 'Most retailers offer discounts at key times of the year, such as around the summer Bank Holidays, Black Friday in November, and January and the New Year.

'Snapping up your dream item in the sales makes for some big savings. It also pays to shop out of season – so stock up on cosy winter throws as the weather is getting warmer and retailers are looking to discount winter stock to clear space for summer lines or buy garden furniture as the outdoor season is coming to an end. This way you'll likely pay far less than the original RRP,' says Amy.

Ideal Home Deputy Editor (digital) Rebecca Knight says, 'Pay attention to the material and other product specs when comparing products, as a higher price tag doesn't always mean higher quality. Some more budget products might surprise that they're not that different to more expensive versions.'

Many supermarkets now offer some great on-trend pieces in their own-brand homeware collections – everything from dinner sets to accent cushions – and because they can buy stock in such bulk quantities that tends to mean the prices are really affordable. Shopping online? Make a habit of searching for products 'Price - Low - High' – sometimes you can find cheap candles, mugs and smaller decor pieces once you've filtered out the higher-end items.