IKEA has launched a collection of furniture for gamers - but it looks comfy and stylish enough for every home

IKEA is no longer just a brand known for its flatpack and meatballs, over the last few years they have pushed the envelope to create innovative designs to complement what we need in our modern homes. The lastest launch to aid this is a brand new range of gaming furniture, called the BRÄNNBOLL collection.

The collection, they say, is designed to support people who love to game (be that on a Playstation, an Xbox, or a Nintendo Switch), and all of their needs. But taking a look at the soon-to-be-launched range, we reckon it would work equally well for people who have never played a game in their life!

So whether you are hunting for your next IKEA hack or looking for some gaming-friendly furniture to help revamp your children's room ideas, where what to expect from the new collection

The IKEA BRÄNNBOLL collection

There are an enormous 20 items to watch out for in the new BRÄNNBOLL range , and it’s IKEA’s first-ever furniture collection specifically aimed at gamers.

The Swedish brand explains that the range is designed to help facilitate game-play wherever you are in the home – and to make it as comfortable as possible.

'With BRÄNNBOLL, we are embracing the idea that gaming is for everyone and belongs everywhere in the home. It's about making it simple for people to create spaces that adapt to gaming, living, and everything in between,' says Philip Dilé, Product Design Developer at IKEA of Sweden.

(Image credit: IKEA)

While that’s all true, we’d argue that the BRANNBOLL collection is actually ideally suited to anyone who just wants more versatile furniture options at home; be that for working, watching movies, or socialising with friends and family members.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After all, IKEA explains that many of the new pieces are multi-functional, and are designed to be easily picked up and carried across the home to adapt to different spaces. While they explain that this is designed to create an 'immersive gaming environment', it'll just as easily help you to use every room of your home however you choose to.

So what items can you expect to find in the new range?

While we’re not yet sure of prices, the collection is based around comfort and seating, and one particular highlight is an inflatable armchair with an on-trend beanbag-style shape. There is also an armchair with a folding seat to make the ultimate lounging spot for gaming, but it could easily be a bold addition to a reading corner idea.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Another key item of furniture in the collection is the gaming station, which is the ultimate versatile piece. IKEA explain that not only will it provide a foldable tabletop, but it also gives games (or workers) PC tower storage, and even handy cable management options!

We also like the sound of a storage basket that doubles as a self-standing table that you can move between rooms, and a selection of ergonomic chairs to support a range of seating positions.

And of course, like any good IKEA collection, there will also be a range of soft accessories to make your gaming space – or any space – a supremely comfortable spot in which to while away a few hours. Customers can look forward to vibrantly colourful, athleisure-style rugs, throws, and mousepads, to complete their look at home.

(Image credit: IKEA)

There’s still a little while to wait for this exciting collection, with IKEA explaining that it will be in stores worldwide from September 2024.