IKEA is putting an end to ugly extension cords – you won’t mind having its latest design on display in your home

Who likes extension cords?! Beyond their practical benefits of connecting an appliance to a power outlet if the lead falls too short, they are traditionally ugly and best hidden out of sight behind furniture. But IKEA is changing all of that with its latest launch, the IKEA SKOTAT extension cord.

Sometimes, you don’t have to come up with your own creative IKEA hacks, instead, the Swedish brand comes out with a genius, innovative product that’s ‘hacky’ and problem-solving all on its own. And that’s exactly the case with the IKEA SKOTAT extension cord.

Why? You may ask. The simple answer is that the £22 extension lead is actually pretty to look at for once which means there is no need to hide it. Instead, this extension lead design is one you could actually (quite happily) display in your home for all to see and easily access, as long as they don’t use it with any of the home appliances that should never be plugged into an extension cord.

What makes the SKOTAT extension cord different

First of all, most extension cords come widely in standard white – getting one in black is already pushing it a little. But not IKEA’s SKOTAT cord – instead it comes in a stylish sage green colourway with a lightly grooved finish. And I’m already hoping for even more chic colourways to come out at some point because this design is bound to be a hit.

(Image credit: IKEA)

With Instagram being such a visual and aesthetic-driven platform, it’s not all that surprising it was there that I first came across it through France-based influencer Charlène Bricout’s account @charlene_bct.

‘I discovered it by chance at an IKEA store, and its unique colour and shape immediately caught my attention,' Charlène says. 'What I particularly love about the SKOTAT extension cord is its refined aesthetic, which sets it apart from ordinary extension cords. Its elegant design allows it to be displayed as a true decorative object rather than something to be hidden. I appreciate the SKOTAT extension cord for its stylish design and practicality.'

(Image credit: IKEA)

But let’s not sell it short – because as aesthetically pleasing as the SKOTAT is, this extension lead is also an innovative design. Able to equip three plugs and two USB cords, the lead is shaped to a triangular silhouette which fits seamlessly into corners, rests well against walls and can even be attached to the bottom part of your desktop in your modern home office.

But seeing this extension cord made me think whether there were other pretty looking styles available that I just didn’t know about. So I searched the internet and indeed, there are designs that are similarly aesthetic and even that tiny little bit cheaper. These three were my absolute favourite from all that I’ve come across.

As far as I’m concerned, now there’s no need for hiding wires anymore. So are you sold on IKEA’s SKOTAT extension cord like I am?