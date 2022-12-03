Still need to buy Christmas gifts? Here are 6 independent shops to know about
If you want to ditch the high street for gift shopping this year, here's where else to look
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
The festive season is becoming fully-fledged around us, meaning that some of us might need a hand to get through our Christmas gift list. Recent research from Etsy has revealed that shoppers nationwide are looking for meaningful gifts, and want to shop locally and independently.
If you're looking to ditch the high street and shop independently, we've lined up our picks of just a handful of handmade, sustainable gifts that are sure to be a show-stopper. One of our favourite online marketplaces, Etsy (opens in new tab), is a favourable choice in finding the best independent shop to support that suits your fancy this Christmas.
Our pick of the best independent shops to support on Etsy
Small Business Saturday was created to encourage shoppers to shop locally and independently both in person and online at small businesses.
Whether you want to support a small business to give back to a cause you care about, support business owners of diverse backgrounds, shop more sustainably, or more, we hope something from our top picks will be a winner for a loved one this Christmas.
A hexagon hanging pot with 'speckle' terrazzo patterns and vegan cork gold flecked cord, this planter is the perfect, new home for your indoor plants.
A print from Paradise House; a series of colourful designs by Nina Bombina based on different rooms in a funky fantasy house. Available in A4 and A3 size on thick, quality paper.
A cute and chic daisy-shaped candle, handmade to order with 100% eco-friendly & vegan soy wax. Available to order in a wide range of colours and scents.
A beautiful collation of traditional festive colours; sage and forest greens, vibrant and classic oranges and beautiful woody browns.
A handmade and handpainted ceramic minimalist mug, perfect for keeping your hot drinks in for the festive season.
Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy says, 'Over the last few years, we’ve noticed that people are increasingly shopping in line with their values – whether that means buying sustainably-made items or supporting diverse small businesses – and making considered choices about the items they surround themselves with. We see shoppers gravitating away from mass-produced items, and engaging with artisans who create those one-of-a-kind more special items.'
'The turbulence of the current economic crisis we are facing makes it even more important to stand with our communities and show our support for creatives. It's always important to support small and local businesses and now more than ever, when you shop from a small business, you’re making a difference in someone’s life and livelihood.'
There's nothing quite like being able to gift a loved one something that's truly one-of-a-kind and shows a little more thought than simply opting for another mass-produced item off the high street shelves.
I'm a huge fan of Etsy myself and always make an effort to 'shop small' when I can, both for myself for when I feed my love for cute, little knick-knacks around my room, or for gifting a friend. Whatever you can't find on the high street, I guarantee you that there's someone out there making it from within the comfort of their home, waiting until it'll be part of your home.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
The small kitchen storage ideas to revamp your kitchen
These hard working small kitchen storage ideas will turn your space from cluttered to immaculate in no time
By Tara King
-
Best artificial Christmas trees – realistic and hassle-free
Fake it till you make it with our edit of the best artificial Christmas trees – just don't delay, these faux trees are selling out fast
By Amy Lockwood
-
Air fryers in stock LIVE: where to find Ninja dual-zone air fryers and other air fryer deals in time for Christmas
Even though Cyber Weekend is over, we're still here to help you find air fryers in stock, including top-rated Ninja dual zones, and Tefal, Tower and Salter models
By Molly Cleary
-
Best Christmas deals to shop today – get up to 50% off Christmas trees, lighting, decorations, and more
Our round-up of today's best Christmas deals – get up to 50% off Christmas trees, lighting, and decorations at John Lewis, M&S, Cox & Cox, and many more
By Amy Lockwood
-
Cyber Monday home deals 2022 – these are the best savings you can still shop
Cyber Monday and Black Friday home deals – the best discounts on Shark, Dyson, Tower, Nespresso, and KitchenAid, plus big savings on mattresses and furniture
By Amy Lockwood
-
John Lewis Cyber Monday deals – up to 40% off Le Creuset, plus savings on Shark, Dyson, and more
John Lewis & Partners Cyber Monday deals are now live with plenty of bargains on big-name brands – find discounts on furniture, appliances, pizza ovens and more
By Amy Lockwood
-
The best NEOM Black Friday deals 2022 – get up to 30% off candles and fragrances
We've rounded up the best NEOM Black Friday deals – save up to 30% on candles, reed diffusers, gift sets, room sprays, essential oils, and much more
By Amy Lockwood
-
Primark has finally gone online launching its first Click + Collect service
You can now shop the beloved brand without being met with the hustle and bustle of the season
By Jullia Joson
-
Aldi's glowing fire candle smells just like a cosy fireplace – and it's less than £10
Mimic the rich, smoky, woody scent of a cosy fireplace without having to break the bank - it's already an Ideal Home favourite
By Jullia Joson
-
Aldi's champagne bowl is back to host the perfect Christmas party for under £20
Staying in is the new going out, so why not do it in style with Aldi's party essentials
By Jullia Joson
-
Shoppers are calling these Primark lights the 'best £1.50' they've ever spent
Light up your home without having to break the bank with this easy trick
By Jullia Joson