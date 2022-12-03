Still need to buy Christmas gifts? Here are 6 independent shops to know about

The festive season is becoming fully-fledged around us, meaning that some of us might need a hand to get through our Christmas gift list. Recent research from Etsy has revealed that shoppers nationwide are looking for meaningful gifts, and want to shop locally and independently.

If you're looking to ditch the high street and shop independently, we've lined up our picks of just a handful of handmade, sustainable gifts that are sure to be a show-stopper. One of our favourite online marketplaces, Etsy (opens in new tab), is a favourable choice in finding the best independent shop to support that suits your fancy this Christmas.

(Image credit: Etsy / LiuYungCeramics)

Our pick of the best independent shops to support on Etsy

Small Business Saturday was created to encourage shoppers to shop locally and independently both in person and online at small businesses.

Whether you want to support a small business to give back to a cause you care about, support business owners of diverse backgrounds, shop more sustainably, or more, we hope something from our top picks will be a winner for a loved one this Christmas.

(opens in new tab) Hanging Hexagon Terrazzo Planter £29.50 at Etsy (opens in new tab) A hexagon hanging pot with 'speckle' terrazzo patterns and vegan cork gold flecked cord, this planter is the perfect, new home for your indoor plants. (opens in new tab) Paradise House: Bedroom Wall Art from £15.99 at Etsy (opens in new tab) A print from Paradise House; a series of colourful designs by Nina Bombina based on different rooms in a funky fantasy house. Available in A4 and A3 size on thick, quality paper. (opens in new tab) Soy Wax Flower Candle from £10.50 at Etsy (opens in new tab) A cute and chic daisy-shaped candle, handmade to order with 100% eco-friendly & vegan soy wax. Available to order in a wide range of colours and scents. (opens in new tab) Festive Burst Hand Embroidery Kit £35.97 at Etsy (opens in new tab) A beautiful collation of traditional festive colours; sage and forest greens, vibrant and classic oranges and beautiful woody browns. (opens in new tab) Handmade Ceramic Minimalist Mug £28.00 at Etsy (opens in new tab) A handmade and handpainted ceramic minimalist mug, perfect for keeping your hot drinks in for the festive season. (opens in new tab) Lore Mini Bud Vase £48.00 at Etsy (opens in new tab) Speckled clay is used to create this mini version of our Lore vase in a unique, arched shape. The collection of Lore vases pairs well as part of a set of mixed shapes for a beautiful floral display.

Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy says, 'Over the last few years, we’ve noticed that people are increasingly shopping in line with their values – whether that means buying sustainably-made items or supporting diverse small businesses – and making considered choices about the items they surround themselves with. We see shoppers gravitating away from mass-produced items, and engaging with artisans who create those one-of-a-kind more special items.'

'The turbulence of the current economic crisis we are facing makes it even more important to stand with our communities and show our support for creatives. It's always important to support small and local businesses and now more than ever, when you shop from a small business, you’re making a difference in someone’s life and livelihood.'

(Image credit: Etsy / LeBonCandles)

There's nothing quite like being able to gift a loved one something that's truly one-of-a-kind and shows a little more thought than simply opting for another mass-produced item off the high street shelves.

I'm a huge fan of Etsy myself and always make an effort to 'shop small' when I can, both for myself for when I feed my love for cute, little knick-knacks around my room, or for gifting a friend. Whatever you can't find on the high street, I guarantee you that there's someone out there making it from within the comfort of their home, waiting until it'll be part of your home.