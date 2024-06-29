I'm an interiors stylist and I can't believe these 9 'so chic' home buys are from Amazon
Check out this roundup of what I'm loving in homeware and bag yourself a bargain
As an interior stylist I'm always on the hunt for new homeware pieces that catch my eye – whether it's a shapely chair in this season's material of choice, or a chic vase that's got that je ne sais quoi. And while shopping for new products is always fun, I think you'll agree that it's made all the better when it's at a reduced price.
With that in mind, I've scoured Amazon for some of the best products that are not only super stylish, but come at great prices. After even bigger savings? Bookmark them now so that when Amazon's Prime Day rolls around in, you may be able to snap them up for even less.
9 stylish Amazon home buys to keep your eye on
From the best furniture deals to storage and bedding, I guarantee there will be something on this list to whet your appetite….
With a shapely natural wood frame and on-trend boucle fabric, this chair looks much more high-end than its price tag suggests. Plus the rattan panelling on the arms gives it designer looks.
I always think a small tray comes in handy, whether you're using it for jewellery, candles, or something else – and this travertine design is made from the real thing, no cheap plastic or resin here!
We've seen scalloped and fluted shapes surge onto the interiors scene, especially when it comes to lampshades, and this glass wall light has a feminine frill edge while still maintaining an industrial edge with the exposed bulb and angled arm.
Multifunctional furniture at its best – this footstool can be used to store things inside and the top turns round so you can use it as a coffee table. Genius! It comes in other colours too…
You can't go wrong with relaxed washed linen bedding and this set (with a duvet cover and two pillowcases) is a home staple. Although it comes in a range of colours, including neutrals, I love this grey-blue shade which would look great with cushions and a bedspread in lighter blues and browns.
No need to hide your cannisters away – you'll be itching to put this sweet set out on display. The cork ball lids make a fun touch and each jar has a labels for sugar, tea and coffee.
William Morris designs are so popular and these four art prints are ideal for adding some interest to your walls. The only downside is having to decide whether to group them together or hang them in different rooms!
I love a hanging basket in the hall for keeping small umbrellas and headphones, but they also look great with a bunch of flowers or a plant in. These ones come as a set of two and I like the braided handles on them. Plus they can be popped in the washing machine!
See anything that takes your fancy? Snap them up now, or hold tight for Amazon Prime day on the 16th July to see if there are bargains to be had…
Laurie Davidson is a professional stylist, writer and content creator, who lives and breathes interiors. Having worked for some of the UK’s leading interior magazines, styled homes up and down the country and produced sets for TV shows, adverts and top brands, it’s safe to say Laurie has had a pretty exciting career. Find her on Instagram at @lifeofaninteriorstylist or over at lauriedavidson.co.uk
