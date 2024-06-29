I'm an interiors stylist and I can't believe these 9 'so chic' home buys are from Amazon

As an interior stylist I'm always on the hunt for new homeware pieces that catch my eye – whether it's a shapely chair in this season's material of choice, or a chic vase that's got that je ne sais quoi. And while shopping for new products is always fun, I think you'll agree that it's made all the better when it's at a reduced price.

With that in mind, I've scoured Amazon for some of the best products that are not only super stylish, but come at great prices. After even bigger savings? Bookmark them now so that when Amazon's Prime Day rolls around in, you may be able to snap them up for even less.

9 stylish Amazon home buys to keep your eye on

From the best furniture deals to storage and bedding, I guarantee there will be something on this list to whet your appetite….

Yaheetech Boucle Fabric Accent Chair £107.99 at Amazon With a shapely natural wood frame and on-trend boucle fabric, this chair looks much more high-end than its price tag suggests. Plus the rattan panelling on the arms gives it designer looks. WORHE Natural Travertine Stone Decorative Tray £38.99 at Amazon I always think a small tray comes in handy, whether you're using it for jewellery, candles, or something else – and this travertine design is made from the real thing, no cheap plastic or resin here! Industrial Vintage Modern Edison Wall Light £32.99 at Amazon We've seen scalloped and fluted shapes surge onto the interiors scene, especially when it comes to lampshades, and this glass wall light has a feminine frill edge while still maintaining an industrial edge with the exposed bulb and angled arm. CASART Storage Ottoman £59.90 at Amazon Multifunctional furniture at its best – this footstool can be used to store things inside and the top turns round so you can use it as a coffee table. Genius! It comes in other colours too… Simple&Opulence Linen Duvet Cover £59.99 at Amazon You can't go wrong with relaxed washed linen bedding and this set (with a duvet cover and two pillowcases) is a home staple. Although it comes in a range of colours, including neutrals, I love this grey-blue shade which would look great with cushions and a bedspread in lighter blues and browns. Livabl Tea Coffee and Sugar Canisters Set 23.99 at Amazon No need to hide your cannisters away – you'll be itching to put this sweet set out on display. The cork ball lids make a fun touch and each jar has a labels for sugar, tea and coffee. William Morris Set of 4 Art Prints £15.95 at Amazon William Morris designs are so popular and these four art prints are ideal for adding some interest to your walls. The only downside is having to decide whether to group them together or hang them in different rooms! Eidoct Wall Hanging Baskets £14.44 at Amazon I love a hanging basket in the hall for keeping small umbrellas and headphones, but they also look great with a bunch of flowers or a plant in. These ones come as a set of two and I like the braided handles on them. Plus they can be popped in the washing machine! COSTWAY 2-Seater Hammock Swing Chair with Cushions £92.95 at Amazon Hanging chairs aren't new, but what I love about this one is its size. Large enough for two, or for one person to relax in comfortably with a good book in the sun.

See anything that takes your fancy? Snap them up now, or hold tight for Amazon Prime day on the 16th July to see if there are bargains to be had…