John Lewis has launched a genius new spin on flatpack furniture that is '10 times faster' to build

Flatpack furniture is about to get a major overhaul if the new John Lewis launch has anything to do with it. The new Easy Klix self-assembly furniture range waves goodbye to complicated instructions, and says it can be put together with a click.

Most of us are working with a tight budget when decorating our homes, often flatpack furniture is the only way to go. Even many of the best sofas now come in a box that you can put together.

However, for most flatpacks, the tricky instructions, fiddly screws and painful twisting of the Allen key can be enough to put you off updating your home.

Brands such as IKEA have tried to make this process easier by partnering with companies such as Task Rabbit to help shoppers assemble furniture when they get home. However, John Lewis has gone a step further by launching the EasyKlix range which is put together with only a very few simple tools, and most of the elements can be connected with a click.

In fact, John Lewis claims that the pieces can be assembled 10 times quicker than a traditional self-assembly method, which we must admit sounds fantastic!

The innovation at the heart of the range is the 'Threespine click furniture technology'. It means you can easily click furniture together and also unclick it to disassemble it. Yes, renters you heard that right, it's made to be easily disassembled and reassembled multiple times without damaging it.

As a renter in London myself, on what feels like a never-ending cycle of 12-month contracts, I have to be ready to move. So the idea of investing in a piece of furniture that can easily be packed away and travel with me is music to my ears, at last a renter-friendly furniture idea!

'I am so excited to introduce such an innovative collection to our customers. This easy-to-assemble furniture will change anyone's thoughts on flat-packed products. The range of wardrobes, sideboards and coffee tables are perfect for renters who may want to move furniture as they pack down easily and quickly,' explains Nicola Waller, Head of Home Furnishings at John Lewis.

The range is split into two ranges the Sherbrook which is sleek and modern, perfect for modern living room ideas, and the Harllson which is a touch more fun with a mid-century feel. The range includes 19 pieces, that are all simple staple pieces of furniture including wardrobes, drawers, bedside tables and coffee tables.

Don't expect a bold and flashy design, these pieces simply feel elegant and neutral, perfect for adapting to any interior style. I'm currently eyeing up the Easy Klix Sherbrooke small sideboard with its elegant recessed handles and tapered legs, priced at £279.

The prices for the range start at £139 for a bedside table which might sound a bit steep compared to other flatpack furniture brands. However, these are solid wood, there's no particle board here and the theory is that they are built to last, to travel (easily) from house to house with you.

Here are a few of the other pieces we're looking forward to getting a closer look at in-store.

The range is already available to pre-order online and will be available in select stores from mid-March. We can't wait to get our hands on a piece and see if it lives up to the 10 times faster to put together claims.