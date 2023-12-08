Katie Piper's glam Christmas tree uses this smart faux foliage technique for a stunning maximalist look
Katie Piper's glam Christmas tree is festive goals, quite frankly
She's one of our favourites here at Ideal Home, so it makes sense that Katie Piper's Christmas tree is a festive dream come true!
The writer, activist, and television presenter hasn't had an easy few months, enduring an important operation on her eyes, but that doesn't mean she's neglected her Christmas decor by any means.
In fact, despite being more than a little 'bleary eyed' (as per her Instagram), Katie made an extra special point of getting her tree up early this year, as she had made a promise to her children.
Katie Piper's Christmas tree
While many people favour a real spruce or fir nowadays, Katie is a big fan of an artificial Christmas tree – not just for its glam effect, but for its sustainability credentials, too.
'I always grew up with a real tree but we’re now a faux family, as I’m a tad extra with three trees,' she captioned her Instagram post.
'I know it’s OTT for some people but it’s sustainable as we re-use each year and I just love the house feeling so festive and so do the kids.'
Check it out:
A post shared by Katie Piper OBE (@katiepiper_)
A photo posted by on
Real or not, it's how Katie Piper's Christmas tree is decorated that really captured our imagination as, despite using all of her old decorations, she managed to inject some serious oomph into the festivities with a smart faux foliage technique.
Mixing different shades of blue baubles with fairylights and an oversized bow as a festive tree topper, the overall effect is one of stunning maximalist vibes – and, thankfully, it's incredibly easy to recreate at home.
And yes, we promise that's still the case whether you've been out shopping for the best Christmas tree decorations or not...
'We love how Katie has styled her Christmas tree this year,' says Charlotte Marchant, commercial director at Lights4fun.
'To recreate Katie Piper's Christmas tree for yourself at home, we recommend choosing one colour theme to create a truly seamless display. Then, simply dress your tree in warm white fairy lights, weaving the LEDs between the sprigs of foliage.'
Charlotte adds that, for that fuller look, you should try wrapping pre-lit Christmas garlands in amongst the fir ('We recommend using three for a 6ft tree'), or adorning sprigs of faux foliage at different heights as Katie has to create that layered effect.
'Complete with a selection of baubles hung all around, incorporating different patterns and textures, and finish with an oversized decorative bow placed on the top of the Christmas tree for an alternative tree topper.'
It's safe to say that using artificial flowers as part of your Christmas tree ideas, as per the one and only Katie Piper, is something of a growing (pardon the pun) trend.
'We love the concept of Christmas tree flowers,' say the team at Floralsilk.
'By adding faux flowers to your Christmas tree you can help to fill some of the larger gaps between the branches which will help make your Christmas tree look truly special.'
Simple, sustainable, and super stylish? No wonder Katie Piper's Christmas tree is racking up the likes on Instagram! Will you be following in her trendsetting footsteps this holiday season?
