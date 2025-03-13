Kelly Hoppen's 'no rules' approach to tablescaping has left interiors experts divided – but is it the secret to an effortlessly chic table display?

Ahead of her upcoming collaboration with M&S, esteemed interior designer Kelly Hoppen has shared her top tablescaping tips for summer spreads - and when it comes to your glassware, she argues there are no rules.

One of the most fun parts of prepping a dinner party is curating your tablescape decor. Using fresh flowers, selecting crockery and placing glassware can elevate your table and wow your guests in the process, but as with most things, there is an art to it.

To up your hosting game, Kelly, in collaboration with M&S, has shared her top tips for a beautiful tablescape - but one tip in particular has left interior designers divided.

Kelly Hoppen's rule for glassware

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachel Whiting)

You can’t have a tablescape without glassware, and the practice of carefully arranging your decor means you can also embrace the year’s biggest glassware trends. However, Kelly has taken a rather unconventional approach when it comes to arranging glassware.

‘Glasses are the connector as it gives the table height. So, place your glasses anywhere you like - no rules here,’ she says.

So while your crockery and cutlery should be arranged, Kelly is saying you can place where glassware wherever you like in order to add height and visual texture to a table.

‘Having multiple glass styles and types on a table provides a variety of heights, which helps to create undulation,' agrees decorative glass designer Emma Britton. 'That in turn adds interest and flow to the tablescape: from short low tumblers, to taller wine glasses reaching up to water carafes and vases of flowers down the centre. Styling like this will give you an Instagram-worthy tablescape guests will love,’

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, some interior designers disagree with this principle. In formal table settings, glassware is traditionally placed to the right of a plate, above the knife.

‘When it comes to a tablescape, I always think to keep your glassware placement traditional,' argues says tablescape and events expert Lavina Stewart-Brown. 'This helps guests not only feel comfortable in their setting but also allows room for the various other items going on the table.'

‘Glassware should sit in the right-hand corner of your place setting (between 1-2 o'clock). For water and wine glasses, the water glass should sit below the wine glasses, slightly above and to the left and a red wine glass above and in the middle.’

Keeping your glassware ordered and neat will create more space for floral arrangements and serving dishes. This doesn't mean you should shy from mixing up the heights of your glasses. Using coupes and tumblers for example, will add a range of heights to your table. However, for a fun get together with friends, we don’t see the harm in mixing it up!

Glassware to add some style to your tablescape

Do you agree with Kelly and will you be mixing up your glassware? Or do you prefer to keep it traditional - let us know!