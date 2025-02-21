IKEA’s new JÄRLEK collection has embraced the year’s biggest glassware trend — these are our top picks from the playful collection

IKEA has embraced the coloured glassware trend in their new JÄRLEK collection. The joyful collection has embraced bright primary colours to brighten up any occasion.

Last year, colourful glassware was the must-have kitchen shelf accessory , and the resurgence of two-toned glassware this year shows it’s not going anywhere - we’ve even spotted some of our favourite high street brands also adopting the home decor trend.

IKEA’s coloured glassware includes glasses, vases and candleholders and is a great way to inject some of this year’s colour palette and trending shades into your home without going overboard.

Eclectic glassware has been a growing trend for statement tablescapes and cocktail parties over the last year. Only recently, we’ve seen heart-shaped glassware dominate our favourite brands ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The TJÄRLEK Glasses (four-pack) is a subtle take on the trend, including delicate greens, reds, pinks and purple stems combined with a clear bowl. Meanwhile, the TJÄRLEK candlestick holder combines bold orange and purples. It has been designed with a slightly uneven surface to make its warm colours shimmer even more.

IKEA describes the collection as a ‘mood enhancer', and it leans into the dopamine decor trend which champions bright colours as a way to bring joy into the home.

TjÄrlek Glass - Multicolour 30 Cl £19 at IKEA These colourful stems are a sure way to add a pop of colour to any dinner parties you have planned. TjÄrlek Candlestick - Multicolour 7 Cm £7 at IKEA Designed with an uneven surface, this candlestick holder glimmers when it catches the light. TjÄrlek Vase, Set of 3 - Multicolour £9 at IKEA Bright coloured vases are another way to add playfulness to a space. The mismatched shapes add further texture to this collection.

Why is two-toned glassware trending?

IKEA’s TJÄRLEK collection is part of a wider trend of bold colours we’ve seen appearing in our homes. Pinterest revealed ‘Primary Play’ as one of the 2025 trends in its Pinterest Predicts report , showing a shift towards splashes of bold primary colours, and coloured glassware is an easy and non-permanent way to dabble in the trend.

‘Coloured glassware is trending because it offers an accessible way to incorporate trending colours like Mocha Mouse and Dulux’s Colour of the Year, 'True Joy,' into your home,’ says Jess Self, Brand Development Manager at HESTIA® by Widdop & Co.

‘Coloured glassware is very versatile. It can be functional and decorative, adding pops of colour to a dining table, bar cart, or even on display as a standalone piece.’

‘Try mixing and matching different shapes and colours for an artful, playful look. Smaller accents like coloured tumblers are a great way to subtly infuse pops of personality,’ suggests Jess.

Set of 2 Florence Apricot & Green Wine Goblets £15 at Dunelm These gorgeous mismatched glasses are perfect for toasting your favourite gin cocktails. Oryo 19cm High Glass Vase £14.99 at La Redoute This vase deserves to be a centrepeice in your home. We love the clash of colour and shape. 260ml Misket Wine Glasses - Coloured Stem - Pack of 6 £14.99 at Debenhams Opt for a coloured stem wine glass to introduce the trend subtly to your home.

What do you think about this colourful trend? Will you be adding it to your home this spring?