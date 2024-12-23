‘Cosy’ is taking on a new look in 2025 – this is how your cosy living room is going to change in the new year
Cosy's been one of the major buzzwords of 2024 – but it’s set to evolve as we head into the new year
Come autumn every year, the demand for all things ‘cosy’ goes up. But this year, cosy took on a life of its own, it became a buzzword and a major pop culture moment – one with no signs of slowing down as we head into the new year. And the cosy living room trend is getting a new look for 2025 according to experts and trend forecasters.
So what will cosy living room ideas look like next year? Comfort will still be prioritised above all else – but the living room colour schemes, shapes and textures that make up the 'cosy look' are getting a refresh.
‘While in other areas around the house, functionality is prioritised - such as how to optimise space for cooking and dining in the kitchen - the living room is a space where people value comfort above all else,’ says Matt Siberry, Pinterest UK's head of home. ‘Cosy is the buzzword of the moment in the interiors world and people are looking to find cosy inspiration on the platform as they plan to create that ultimate vibe in their living rooms going into 2025.’
Pinterest has seen a 60% increase in searches for ‘cosy living room ideas’ compared to the same time last year. So this is how to do the new cosy living room trend going into the new year.
It all starts with the sofa
‘Sofas and statement armchairs are key to this look, providing a touch of tradition and sumptuous, “sink-in” comfort,’ starts Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS.
The best sofa for a cosy living room is always the most comfortable one you can find. And David King, founder of King Living, also recommends going for a deep-seated design to increase the comfort levels.
‘A cosy sofa has to have a level of softness. It also has to have support. I like deeper sofas where you can lay cushions on and really find your most comfortable position. A cosy sofa has to be not only comfortable to sit in, but has to be inviting to look at. So you look at your sofa and say, I want to sit on my sofa,’ he explains.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Curved shapes have been a major home decor trend for the past couple of years – but in 2025, sofas will really take on a curvy appeal which will result in a cosy, cocooning feel.
‘Shaping will be more important than ever, as we continue to embrace soft curves and fluid contours with pared-back silhouettes, often combining them with graphic lines for contrast,’ says Gisela Lancaster, head of buying at Sofology. ‘It’s furniture designed to embody cosiness, character and comfort.’
Available in 80 different colours and fabrics, the Flow sofa from John Lewis launched only this year but it's already one of my favourites due to its modular design and curved shape.
This sofa design from Barker and Stonehouse ticks many different trend boxes - it's curved, it brings texture with its velvet finish and it sports the next colour trend, Pantone's colour of the year for 2025, Mocha Mousse.
If you're looking for one of the best modular sofas but also a super comfortable cocooning style, then Sofology's aptly named Cocoon sofa is your best bet.
The new cosy living room shades
Earthy shades are set to become the colour palette for 2025 – and it also happens to translate perfectly into cosy living rooms. But it’s not just earthy shades that will appear in cosy lounges come 2025 – all colour is fair game, leaving pared-back shades largely behind in 2024.
‘A timeless palette of warm, earthy colours with plenty of curves and soft edges is set to be on trend in 2025, encouraging a deep appreciation of rest and relaxation. Embrace furniture in classic hues such as burgundy, chestnut brown and green. Creating the feeling of a cosy country escape is set to be big for 2025,’ Kellie at DFS says.
Gisela at Sofology continues, ‘This increased appetite for cosy translates into bolder colour choices as we lean into “new neutrals” within our schemes, from soft pinks to ocean blues, while being more experimental with creative expression, whether painting the inside of a doorway in a contrasting tone or opting for hand-drawn motifs on walls. Living rooms promise to be brighter and bolder than ever before.’
Embrace texture
Texture is one of the most important elements in any room, especially when comes to cosy living rooms in 2025.
‘Sofas in channelled teddy fabric bring this look to life effortlessly. Paired perfectly with textured rugs, organic lighting and artistic wall hangings, this look is a deeply tactile experience that brings an inherent sense of comfort to lounging. Finish the look with plenty of dark wood and velvet in throws, side tables and other decorative accessories,’ Kellie at DFS confirms.
I can't recommend Ruggable's Gaia rug design enough, especially as I have it in my own living room. Not only that it's washable, it's also coloured beautifully in various earthy tones combined into a playful, abstract motif.
Earthy terracottas are going to be among the most popular of earthy shades in 2025 - and what better way to embrace it in your living room than by combining it with some texture using this tufted cushion from Habitat?
Cosy is set to be a mood all throughout 2025, not just during the colder months. So why not get comfortable and embrace it?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
-
I'm Ideal Home's gardens editor — these are the 5 houseplants I'll always have in my collection
I've rounded up my favourite houseplants, from orchids to tradescantias
By Sophie King
-
Are you making this sofa mistake? George Clarke reveals how it can be a ‘detriment’ to your space
Choosing the wrong size sofa can disrupt the harmony of your living room
By Kezia Reynolds
-
'The gold kitchen island is the star of the show…our space is perfect for Christmas hosting now!'
This kitchen renovation has given these happy home owners a glam new festive cooking and entertaining space
By Karen Wilson
-
What sofa colour will no longer be popular in 2025? Experts unanimously agree it’s this go-to neutral shade
This neutral sofa colour is on its way out – so what will replace it in the new year?
By Sara Hesikova
-
Struggling to find a seat for everyone this Christmas? Clever tricks to comfortably fit the whole family into your living and dining rooms this festive season
The tips experts recommend for always having those extra seats when you have guests over
By Sara Hesikova
-
6 wabi-sabi living room ideas – create a perfectly imperfect lounge with this Japanese philosophy
This is how to incorporate the principles of this trending Japanese philosophy into your lounge for a harmonious look and feel
By Sara Hesikova
-
I have designer taste on a high street budget and I just gave my living room a classy Christmas makeover for less than £100 at H&M
Run don't walk for Christmas decor on a budget
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
I lived with the IKEA KLIPPAN sofa for years in my rental – but I've found 5 better alternatives at a similar price point
Set your living room apart from the rest with these alternatives to the widespread KLIPPAN sofa
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to become a living room family – 7 sofa and decorating tricks to get the family together in one place
The 'living room family' trend is taking over TikTok – this is what it means and how to create the right environment to become one
By Sara Hesikova
-
Angela Scanlon leaned into her snug’s cosy feel with her paint choice – it’s dubbed the ‘womb room’ for good reason
It's called a 'womb room' for a reason
By Sara Hesikova
-
How many cushions should you have on your sofa? Experts share the golden rule of getting it just right
You’ll never have too many or not enough sofa cushions ever again
By Sara Hesikova