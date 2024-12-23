‘Cosy’ is taking on a new look in 2025 – this is how your cosy living room is going to change in the new year

Come autumn every year, the demand for all things ‘cosy’ goes up. But this year, cosy took on a life of its own, it became a buzzword and a major pop culture moment – one with no signs of slowing down as we head into the new year. And the cosy living room trend is getting a new look for 2025 according to experts and trend forecasters.

So what will cosy living room ideas look like next year? Comfort will still be prioritised above all else – but the living room colour schemes, shapes and textures that make up the 'cosy look' are getting a refresh.

‘While in other areas around the house, functionality is prioritised - such as how to optimise space for cooking and dining in the kitchen - the living room is a space where people value comfort above all else,’ says Matt Siberry, Pinterest UK's head of home. ‘Cosy is the buzzword of the moment in the interiors world and people are looking to find cosy inspiration on the platform as they plan to create that ultimate vibe in their living rooms going into 2025.’

Pinterest has seen a 60% increase in searches for ‘cosy living room ideas’ compared to the same time last year. So this is how to do the new cosy living room trend going into the new year.

It all starts with the sofa

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

‘Sofas and statement armchairs are key to this look, providing a touch of tradition and sumptuous, “sink-in” comfort,’ starts Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS.

The best sofa for a cosy living room is always the most comfortable one you can find. And David King, founder of King Living, also recommends going for a deep-seated design to increase the comfort levels.

‘A cosy sofa has to have a level of softness. It also has to have support. I like deeper sofas where you can lay cushions on and really find your most comfortable position. A cosy sofa has to be not only comfortable to sit in, but has to be inviting to look at. So you look at your sofa and say, I want to sit on my sofa,’ he explains.

Curved shapes have been a major home decor trend for the past couple of years – but in 2025, sofas will really take on a curvy appeal which will result in a cosy, cocooning feel.

‘Shaping will be more important than ever, as we continue to embrace soft curves and fluid contours with pared-back silhouettes, often combining them with graphic lines for contrast,’ says Gisela Lancaster, head of buying at Sofology. ‘It’s furniture designed to embody cosiness, character and comfort.’

The new cosy living room shades

(Image credit: Sofology)

Earthy shades are set to become the colour palette for 2025 – and it also happens to translate perfectly into cosy living rooms. But it’s not just earthy shades that will appear in cosy lounges come 2025 – all colour is fair game, leaving pared-back shades largely behind in 2024.

‘A timeless palette of warm, earthy colours with plenty of curves and soft edges is set to be on trend in 2025, encouraging a deep appreciation of rest and relaxation. Embrace furniture in classic hues such as burgundy, chestnut brown and green. Creating the feeling of a cosy country escape is set to be big for 2025,’ Kellie at DFS says.

Gisela at Sofology continues, ‘This increased appetite for cosy translates into bolder colour choices as we lean into “new neutrals” within our schemes, from soft pinks to ocean blues, while being more experimental with creative expression, whether painting the inside of a doorway in a contrasting tone or opting for hand-drawn motifs on walls. Living rooms promise to be brighter and bolder than ever before.’

Embrace texture

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

Texture is one of the most important elements in any room, especially when comes to cosy living rooms in 2025.

‘Sofas in channelled teddy fabric bring this look to life effortlessly. Paired perfectly with textured rugs, organic lighting and artistic wall hangings, this look is a deeply tactile experience that brings an inherent sense of comfort to lounging. Finish the look with plenty of dark wood and velvet in throws, side tables and other decorative accessories,’ Kellie at DFS confirms.

Ruggable Gaia Ivory Multicolour Rug From £99 at Ruggable I can't recommend Ruggable's Gaia rug design enough, especially as I have it in my own living room. Not only that it's washable, it's also coloured beautifully in various earthy tones combined into a playful, abstract motif. Habitat Abstract Tufted Cushion £16 at Argos Earthy terracottas are going to be among the most popular of earthy shades in 2025 - and what better way to embrace it in your living room than by combining it with some texture using this tufted cushion from Habitat? Dunelm Rayner Velvet Accent Chair £249 at Dunelm This accent chair from Dunelm is super comfortable thanks to the soft seat and back cushions (I tested it myself at the Dunelm press show), while also delivering some curvy shapes, earthy tones and providing a layer of texture with its velvet upholstery.

Cosy is set to be a mood all throughout 2025, not just during the colder months. So why not get comfortable and embrace it?