M&S's stand mixer bauble is close to selling out - their playful hobby-themed range has a bauble for everyone this Christmas

M&S has taken kitsch novelty Christmas decorations to the next level this year, with the mini stand mixer bauble the perfect example. However, I was a little surprised to learn just how popular they were with the stand mixer bauble on the brink of selling out and plenty of the other hobby-inspired decorations following close behind.

This year, Christmas decor trends have been quirky, colourful and playful. While there will always be a place for chic minimalist Christmas decorations, the popularity of hobby-themed novelty baubles proves that when it comes to Christmas we're all still just big kids looking to have fun.

However, it is also a testament to just how pretty these retro-style decorations are. I’ve seen sparkly spanners, game consoles and even little cartons of oat milk at some of our favourite retailers.

It isn't just M&S that is seeing an uptick in popularity for these decorations. John Lewis revealed last week sales for their Christmas decorations were up 32% with a large portion of buyers opting for quirky hobby-themed baubles too.

M&S hobby baubles

These types of baubles make excellent stocking fillers or simply elevate your own Christmas decorating ideas , hobby-themed baubles are a great gesture to show how well you know a loved one or reflect your personality.

'Whether you enjoy knitting, playing football or watching TV, there are endless baubles to choose from, allowing the whole to display their favourite things on their Christmas tree and add a personal touch in a fun yet stylish way!’ comments David Sumner , Sales Manager at Christmas Tree World

‘You can style hobby baubles in a way that perfectly complements your current home decor. For a cohesive look, consider matching them to your existing colour scheme or use tones that blend seamlessly with your style.

‘If you want to lean into the maximalist trend, go all out with vibrant colours and textures that add a playful touch to your space. Many hobby baubles feature chrome accents or isolated sections covered with festive glitters!’

Shop similar baubles

Like we said before M&S aren't the only brand getting in on the retro-style quirky decoration trend. Here are some of our other top picks from across the high-street.

Christmas Bauble - Broccoli £3 at Flying Tiger While not strictly speaking a hobby, this makes a great stocking filler for the broccoli lovers in your life. John Lewis Sugar & Spice Rollerblade Bauble £8 at John Lewis Even if you don't love rollerblading it would be hard to resist this pretty in pink rollerblade bauble. Red Glass Tractor Bauble £5 at Sophie Allport This sparkly tractor is funny yet sweet - it wouldn't look out of place on any tree.

The best styling tip I can offer is to go for a bauble you love and one that reflects your personality. The whole trend is about bringing joy to your decor and immortalising your favourite hobbies.

So go on, pick a bauble that lets your personality shine through.