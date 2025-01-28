Marks & Spencer has combined the best parts of a rose and peony to launch an exclusive new flower – I got a sneak peek at the beautiful bloom

This week, Marks & Spencer is officially rebranding its flower and plant offering, renaming the section as the Flower Market. And as part of this elevated new look, M&S is releasing a brand new and exclusive flower – it’s called peony rose and I got an early sneak peek of the unusual rose variety (and the chance to make my very own bouquet with it).

There are proven mental health benefits of having flowers around the house. Peonies are one of the most popular flowers in the UK, but they come with the downside of a limited blooming season lasting from April to June. That's why I’m sure that the M&S peony rose is going to make many people happy as it means you can have a hint of peony in your home outside of the peony season, thanks to the fact this variety is grown in South America.

However, it's important to note that wherever possible - as for example, with its tulips at the moment - M&S says it aims to source other flower varieties locally to the UK.

My favourite flower, too, is a peony. So if, like me, you don’t know how to grow your own peonies or simply don’t have the space to do so, you’ll likely be buying freshly cut bunches as soon as they’re available. So given my affinity for peonies, my interest peaked as soon as the peony rose was mentioned. And it didn’t disappoint. The gathering of the petals and the rounded fullness of the bloom is very much reminiscent of peonies. But rose lovers will love this flower, too, because it still has the classic rose silhouette and foliage – but without the pain of having to deal with thorns.

‘The peony rose is a truly remarkable bloom – by crossing two different varieties, we’ve not only achieved that beautiful signature form of a peony but also the wonderful, timeless elegance of a rose,’ says Sam Walker, lead product developer at M&S. ‘It took us 5 years to develop the new rose and we’re absolutely delighted with the response so far!’

(Image credit: M&S)

Where can you buy the peony rose?

As mentioned, the new M&S Flower Market just launched this week, complete with a fresh logo and branding which also appears on the high-end wrapping paper and flower box every bouquet arrives in.

The relaunch aims to position Marks & Spencer as a go-to florist rather than provider of supermarket flowers. And from what I’ve seen, it’s on the road to success, providing unique, high-end flowers such as the aforementioned peony rose or parrot tulips.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

But as the release - which also includes the drop of the peony rose - is so recent, the new bloom is currently available only in physical M&S stores as part of a mixed bouquet, similar to the one I had the privilege of creating using this original bloom. But it will be available online too in the next few weeks – so watch this space.

But if you're looking to bag a beautiful bouquet from the M&S site sooner than that, these are the three beauties I'd personally recommend.

What colours does the peony rose come in?

Last year, peach-coloured peonies were the biggest flower trend, influenced by the Pantone colour of the year for 2024, Peach Fuzz. And while 2025’s hottest flower trend hasn’t been revealed yet, I think the unique and innovative peony rose is a strong contender.

As of now, it only comes in one shade which is a soft pink. But hopefully, we can look forward to more colours in the near future.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

‘We chose this soft pink shade because it captures the romantic, delicate essence of both flowers – it’s a colour that feels fresh, joyful, and uplifting, especially in the depths of winter,’ says Kathryn Camps, M&S senior technologist. ‘This exclusivity also reflects our commitment to offering something truly unique and our ‘this is not just’ pact. The peony rose has undergone rigorous testing with our Flower Doctor to ensure it meets the highest standards of quality and longevity before coming to market. As for more colours, we’re always innovating – so there may well be more exciting shades on the horizon!’

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Yes, you read right – M&S has also enlisted the help of a flower doctor who is also behind the new guarantee that all of the M&S Flower Market stems last for at least five days. And as I’m writing this, I’m looking at my own five day-old peony rose bouquet sitting on my dining table – and it still looks beautiful with at least a couple more days to give. So guarantee met!

I can’t wait to snap up another bouquet or a simple bunch of these beauties soon!