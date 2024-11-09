Pink Christmas decor is trending - here’s where you can snag the brightest and best decorations

Pink Christmas decor is trending this year with the hashtag #pinkchristmas racking up over 55,000 posts on tiktok alone.

When looking at Christmas decorating ideas , pink decor has been cropping up on our radar more and more - especially following the popularity of Barbiecore last summer. This shows no sign of stopping as already some of our favourite brands have been showcasing beautiful Christmas decorations in a number of shades from hot pink to subtle salmon.

Colourful Christmas trees have already become an emerging Christmas tree trend this year, and Argos’ 6ft Fashion Christmas Tree in Pink, which is a delightfully lurid bright pink, highlights just how pink we’re willing to go this year.

But how exactly can we embrace the trend?

We’ve noticed pink decor pop up in all our favourite brands in the run up to the festivities this year. John Lewis revealed to us that their multi-coloured star decorations - packed with pink hues - was one of their decor bestsellers this year.

Similarly, George at Asda's Christmas campaign depicts an excess of pink maximalism - their Pink Christmas Disco Ball is proof in the pudding of a move to playful decadence.

But why has maximalism captured our attention this winter?

‘This winter we are returning to the chintzy 80s with Rivals on the TV and the continued popularity of ruffles and gathered fabrics in interiors. Just as pink was big in the 80s, it’s also being embraced in the maximalist 2020s. Although it’s perhaps not a colour traditionally associated with Christmas, here are some reasons to lean into pink this year,’ explains Izzy Dennis, owner of popular location house - including the shoot of George at Asda’s Christmas campaign shoot - Crowood House .

‘I think pink is popular because it tones well with the more traditionally festive reds and greens – think a tree covered with burgundy baubles interspersed with shiny pinks, or a festive table laid up with dark green foliage and soft pink napkins.

‘It’s also a colour that brings real joy in the darker months. It feels more current than scarlet red, while also complementing it. Colour-clashing is a real trend this year and, in the fashion world as well as in our homes, reds and pinks are having a real moment.’

With the popularity of the disco ball trend alongside a move to pink decor, it’s clear we’re all looking to inject some fun into Christmas. But if minimalism is more your thing, don’t worry, you can still join in with the trend.

‘The allure of pink at Christmas time is easy to understand. It’s a shade that offers calm and mood-enhancing optimism at the paler end of the spectrum, yet vibrant and exciting in its deeper tones,’ says Danielle Le Vaillant, Head of Photography & Film at Cox & Cox.

‘It’s a reassuringly versatile colour, that contrast beautifully with the rich greens of foliage and also complements neutrals. We love the effect that the dusky blush of our honeycomb paper baubles have against the walls and ceilings of cream rooms.

‘Blush-toned baubles hanging alongside glowing golden decorations offer a luxuriously opulent look against the backdrop of a traditional Christmas tree, or for a simple taster of the trend, top presents wrapped in matte green wrapping paper with a generous bow of premium velvet ribbon in blush.’

Pink really does work for everyone! Here are a few of our favourite pink decorations from this year.

The trend has us well and truly tickled pink and ready to dive into maximalism this year - do you feel the same?