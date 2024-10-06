Pink is the new ‘it’ colour this Halloween - why the viral ‘Pinkoween’ trend should definitely be on your radar
Give pretty in pink a sesonal spooky twist
Spooky season is here and I for one cannot wait to get my spook on. But it seems this year, we’re choosing to go sweeter than scary.
‘Pinkoween’ is the latest halloween decorating trend sweeping across our social media feeds and favourite retailers. Think baby pink bats, fuschia skulls and bubblegum pumpkins, it’s sickly sweet, girly and fun something I can definitely get behind.
Pink is one of those colours that never seem to go out of style and when searching for the best pink paint, there so much you can do with this one colour. But it may seem like a rogue choice for Halloween of all occasions. Why have we all suddenly gone crazy for pinkoween?
@mandacreatespretty ♬ Girls Just Want to Have Fun - yourmusic4ever
The rise of pink halloween decor
Searches for ‘Pink Halloween Decor’ have surged by 5,808% in the past three months according to Etsy, with the company suggesting that the 20th anniversary of cult classic Mean Girls may be responsible for the revival.
‘It's clear how much pop culture continues to influence interior and design trends. Our increase in searches for pink home decor and accessories, shows just how iconic moments from film can shape our personal spaces, and this extends into the Halloween season,' says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy's trend expert.
'The resurgence of pink reflects a nostalgic, yet bold, energy that lets people celebrate their favourite film moments while adding a personal twist to their homes.’
The rise of Barbiecore has also played a role in the shift to more playful and girly interiors.
‘With the release of Barbie last year and the announcement of a new Legally Blonde film in the works, pink is back for 2024’s spooky season in the form of ‘Pinkoween’,’ says Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James.
‘The look is a great way to add a sense of fun to a traditionally ‘scary’ period. Whilst many opt for dark colours and the occasional blood red and pumpkin orange, the use of pink is effective by bringing an unusual but fun flare to interior decorating for the season.’
How to get the look
Who doesn’t love a bit of playful pink, but how can we turn it spooky when it comes to getting Halloween ready?
‘Bringing pink into your Halloween decor can be as bold or as subtle as you want. You could drape pink fairy lights around your stairway, or mix in some dusky pink pumpkins with the usual ones. Think pink tulle wreaths, glittery pink skulls, or even bright pink candles for something a bit more eye-catching,’ says Rudolph Diesel, Interior Designer at Rudolph Diesel London.
‘And don’t think pink can’t be spooky. Pairing pink with something dark like black lace can actually make it even more eerie. Pink gives you so much room to be creative—whether you want it subtle or totally over the top, it works.’
Pinkoween doesn’t require any major designing or getting a paintbrush out - it’s fun and it’s beauty lies within the decor.
‘Whilst I don’t believe pink can be particularly spooky, it certainly encourages a sense of fun. The colour is great for decorating if you’re hosting movie nights or a spooky sleepover party. Bringing in pink creates a nostalgic and playful feeling towards Halloween, as opposed to beating the same drum every year,’ says Chloe.
So, if you're sick of the same old skeletons, pumpkin spice and green witches, this may be the perfect trend for you.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
