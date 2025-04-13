I’m seeing pastel garden furniture at all my favourite brands this spring, but QVC’s sorbet collection impressed me the most

Pastel garden furniture is everywhere right now, and QVC’s Sobert Collection is a stellar example of how to nail the trend.

Of this year’s latest garden trends , pastel garden furniture is a bright and lively way to refresh your garden space. Releasing in four sumptuous shades - mint, lemon, lavender and pink - QVC’s ice-cream inspired furniture pieces will give your patio ideas the dopamine hit they deserve.

From classic egg chairs to parasols, these are my top picks - and how you can style this joyous trend at home.

MY GARDEN STORIES Oslo Collapsing Hanging Egg Chair £199.80 at QVC Lavender is a gorgeous purple hue that will brighten any garden. Its also a relaxing hue making it one of the best colours for an egg chair, so you can lounge all day. Innovators Innovators Sunburst Rocker 2 Chair 1 Table Bistro Set £259.92 at QVC Soft pastel green is an excellent choice if you don't normally opt for bold colours. Pale greens blend well into your outdoor space, so you can introduce colour without overwhelming your garden. MY GARDEN STORIES Garden Stories Sorbet Collection 2 Metre Pastel Striped Parasol £48 at QVC Pastel tones are perfect for parasols which add a whimsical touch to any garden.

Why is pastel garden furniture trend?

From making waves on the catwalk to pastel kitchens dominating the interiors world, pastels are making their mark right now. Opting for light, fresh colours is an easy way to inject youthfulness into a space and within your garden, pastels can brighten the most overcast of days. QVC, on this occasion, has come through as one of the best places to buy garden furniture with that pastel flair.

‘Pastel garden furniture is having a real moment because it brings a soft, joyful charm to outdoor spaces, it's playful without being overpowering. We’re drawn to these colours because they evoke a sense of calm and nostalgia, and they pair beautifully with greenery and florals in the garden,’ says Lucy Ferguson, founder of East London Parasol Co .

‘Think powder blue benches next to lavender, or blush pink chairs under a wisteria-draped pergola. Pastels are incredibly versatile; you can go all-in for a whimsical, romantic look or mix them with natural textures like rattan and wood for something more grounded.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles)

Pastel garden furniture is more versatile than you might think. It can feel daunting to work with colour but the soft tone of pastel sades mean they will blur into your garden layout . The colours also compliant your flower beds - especially pastel coloured peonies, hydrangeas and roses.

‘You can style pastel pieces with crisp white cushions for a clean, coastal feel, or layer with patterned textiles, lanterns, and vintage pots for a more eclectic look, so whatever the style of your garden, there is a pastel hue to suit,’ says Lena Gierasinska, Head of Product & Displays at Barker and Stonehouse .

‘If you naturally shy away from colour and lean towards neutral hues, a bistro set in muted sage is a great way to incorporate this trend on a smaller scale.

Pastel garden furniture offers an effortless way to inject personality into your outdoor living area. As for longevity, we see pastels continuing to evolve with changing tastes. While bold or neon colours can date quickly, pastels are soft and muted enough to remain timeless with the right styling.’

Alternatives

QVC isn't the only brand getting in on the pastel garden furniture trend like we said, here are a few other pieces we've spotted.

Harbour Housewares 2 Seater Sussex Bistro Set - Round - Yellow £73.99 at B&Q Yellow is having a moment this year, and this buttery patio set is perfect for adding a dash of sunshine to the outdoors. Set of 2 Garden Chair Cushions £19.99 at Amazon If you don't need to buy new garden furniture, then you can introduce pastel shades to your garden with new outdoor cushions. Newbury 2 Seater Wooden Garden Bench - Green £90 at Argos Pastel pair well with wood to create a rustic, Cottagecore look. This bench is simple yet striking, making it a great choice for your garden.

What do you think about the pastel garden furniture trend? Does it have a place in your garden?