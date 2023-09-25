Pinterest, but IRL (yes, really) – a first look at Pinterest's reimagined British high street pop-up

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Pinterest, but make it IRL... wait, what?! Yes, we know what you might be thinking but the rumours are true. It's no secret that Pinterest has long been a hub for staying up to date on the latest home decor trends, but now, they're taking the visual mood boards one step higher by opening its doors to 'Possibility Place'.

Located in London's Covent Garden, Possibility Place is dubbed 'your standard London high street, but a lot more Pinterest-y'. It's a pop-up that has been designed to show fans far and wide that anything is possible with Pinterest, turning ideas into reality. Keen to know more? Here's what will be in store.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

Pinterest's reimagined British high street, Possibility Place

DIY lovers, this one's for you especially. The pop-up will house a DIY store called 'Projects', giving fans tips on how they can transform their homes through the use of easy DIY projects that also double up as budget decorating ideas (that's a win-win in our eyes).

Irrespective of whether you're a DIY newbie or an interiors expert, from renter-friendly decorating ideas to upcycling tips and tricks, we're feeling pretty confident that there will be something for everyone to get stuck into getting creative in their homes.

Concept sketch of 'Possibility Place' (Image credit: Pinterest)

Possibility Place will be hosting workshops on trending homeware pieces, such as homemade candles, which have seen a 40% increase in searches on Pinterest.

Not only that but there'll also be interactive demos available, including mural paintings where fans will be able to learn to create accent walls in their own homes. This comes as a result of a 15% increase in searches for 'feature wall ideas' over the last three months, as homeowners and renters alike are seeking ways to bring colour and excitement into their living spaces.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

And if you're looking for something beyond the homeware space, there will also be additional pop-up features including a beauty parlour and a corner shop, namely 'Parlour' and 'Provisions'. So, on top of all the home improvement madness, fans can also expect to see inspirational recipes and the latest in beauty trends – and how can we say no to that?

Possibility Place will be open to the public exclusively from the 29th-30th of September from 11am to 7pm. You can register for the event for free on their website.

We guarantee this is an experience you don't want to miss out on so we recommend signing up while it's early if you're keen on the idea of getting whisked away into the magic of your own dreamy Pinterest board. We certainly will be there.