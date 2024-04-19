This editor-favourite rug brand is having a rare sitewide sale! These are the ones we already have and love
Ruggable is offering up to 20% off sitewide and you don't want to miss it
Every member of the Ideal Home team has their own unique interior design style, so it is quite rare that you will find one brand in pride of place in all our homes. Ruggable is that exception, the machine washable rug brand has stolen our hearts and floor space, and they're currently having a rare sitewide Friends and Family sale.
Ruggable is offering 15% off all rugs on the website, and 20% off selected styles with the code FF24, so it's never been a better time to try one of these rugs out for yourself. If you're looking for a new living room rug idea, these rugs are a lifesaver for anyone with messy kids (or partners) and pets.
The brand launched in the UK from the States a couple of years ago and helped pioneer the two-part rug system. Every rug comes in two pieces a non-slip rug pad, and a machine-washable rug cover. It's the washable part that is the game changer, we've thrown coffee and red wine at our rugs to really test them of and can confirm they came out the washing machine looking pristine.
The best of the Ruggable sale
Normally a Ruggable rug would set you back well over £100, however with the sale you can make some big savings on a new area rug. Like we said, this brand is a team favourite so here are a few of the rugs our team already has in their homes and ones they're adding to the wish list.
'I have this Jonathan Adler runner in my kitchen. I love the pop of colour and pattern it adds against the dark grey cabinets, and the fact it’s machine washable makes it perfect for a busy family kitchen where drips and spills are a frequent occurrence,' says Heather Young, Editor-in-Chief at Ideal Home.
'I'm a huge fan of Ruggable. I have this Jonathan Adler rug in my living rug - it covers the floor between by two-seater and four-seater sofas and has a touch of pattern on it which suits the space perfectly,' says Ginevra Benedetti, Deputy Print Editor at Ideal Home.
'I also have this rug in my kitchen diner - I wanted something with a bit of colour for this space. Both are cream coloured but that doesn't phase me in the slightest. The fact that they can be washed is a godsend in a family home,' adds Ginevra.
'I have the Kamran Coral Rug in my living room underneath my sofa and coffee table - it warms the space up perfectly and is perfect for a high traffic area because the faded design helpfully makes any dirt less obvious,' says Thea Babington-Stitt, Managing Editor at Ideal Home.
This beauty is in the 20% selected styles sale and is one a couple of our team is already eyeing up. The rich blue and yellow floral pattern is perfect for adding a splash of colour to a neutral room and is on sale in the tufted finish which is thicker than the standard flatwoven rugs.
We're not sure how long the friends and family discount sale will last for, but we'd recommend not sleeping on this chance to snap up one of these rugs.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
