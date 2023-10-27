Ruth Langsford's autumnal Halloween display is the perfect last-minute decorating inspiration

Halloween may be just around the corner, but autumn is here to stay for at least a few more weeks – which means that there’s still plenty time to tweak your autumnal decor or display if you’ve got one, or get started on it if you don't.

This week, Loose Women’s Ruth Langsford has been providing us with some stunning, rustic autumnal Halloween decorating ideas with a hallway display to rival the professionals. Luckily, it's incredibly easy to copy, if you reckon this vibe would also work perfectly in your own home!

Ruth Langsford’s easy autumnal decor display

Former This Morning star Ruth revealed that she was a little late to putting together her autumnal display this year (relatable), but it seems it was well worth waiting for after showing off her newly arranged display.

She shared on her Instagram that the recent seasonal weather had inspired her to finally get started on a festive display on her hallway console table.

Ruth wrote, ‘GETTING CREATIVE! A bit late but the sunny, crisp day inspired me to finally get round to doing my Autumn sideboard this afternoon! Love all the beautiful colours 🎃🍁🍂 Won’t be long before I’ll have to swap it out for Christmas!! #autumn.'

And there's no doubt that the display is beautiful; full of seasonal decor items and gorgeous autumnal colours.

So just how did Ruth put together and achieve this stunning look? From what we can see, the arrangement is fairly simple, allowing the whole thing to be minimal effort, maximum impact.

Firstly, the arrangement in the brown glass vase appears to be made up of artificial maple leaves on branches, which are super affordable to buy on Amazon.

Then, Ruth scattered an array of faux pumpkins and real pumpkins across the console table, as well as an assortment of real and fake pine cones.

Amy Greenshields, decoration expert at cardfactory explains that these nods to the outside world are what ensures that Ruth’s decor looks so lovely. 'The key to a classy Halloween display, and something which Ruth does so well, is honing in on a connection to nature.

'Using natural colours and textures, such as with the brown wicker pumpkins and autumnal potpourri reminds us of the bountiful beauty of the harvest season - without the need for excessive, garish decorations.'

She continued, saying, 'We also love how Ruth appeals to the senses by using scented potpourri and layering textures. The display transforms beyond an aesthetic appeal to bring the seasonal spirit of autumn into the home.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Margaret Larson, from Sustainable Furniture agreed that the presenter’s autumnal display looks so great because of how uncomplicated, yet considered, it is.

'The decor is simple but effective - the majority of the display incorporates a range of different pumpkin designs in order to create a layered and textured look. Plus, by mixing both real and faux pumpkins it allows the creation of a more authentic and natural display.

'And, the use of warm autumnal colours, like orange, yellow and brown, are key to transforming the space into an authentic fall-inspired display, perfect for the spooky season,' she says.

(Image credit: Future/Dan Duchars)

To add some scent to the mix, the TV presenter also opted for seasonal candles and a selection of pot-pourri, which also add to the rustic look of the lovely display.

Sharing an insight on where she picked everything up, Ruth wrote that the Autumn leaves bouquet, Green knitted pumpkins, fir cone garlands and autumnal pot pourri game from Squire's Garden Centre in Hersham, Surrey. She picked up the brown wicker pumpkin that lights up from Waitrose, which is currently reduced to £11.20.

All the fresh pumpkins and gourds came from Marks and Spencer's foodhall, the candle comes from Trudon. But perhaps our favourite revelation was that the pretty orange felt pumpkins came from Tescos, we love a supermarket bargain.

So how exactly can you recreate this look at home, if you’ve been inspired to do some last-minute decorating?

How to recreate Ruth's autumn display

'For an elegant look, try to stick to the ‘less is more’ approach when choosing your colour palette,' Amy advises.

'Sticking to two or three colours and playing with varying hues and shades within it will help you achieve a balanced design. If you’re looking to replicate Ruth’s display directly, opt for orange shades of rust, amber and ochre alongside rich browns and earthy greens.'

The experts also advise using pumpkins or other foliage as your seasonal centerpiece, and working the design out from there.

Margaret says, 'Start by gathering some main focal pieces for the central components of your display; this could be pumpkins or a vase of leafy foliage as used in Ruth’s decor.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

If you do use items like these as a centrepiece, Amy says to ensure they are different sizes. 'If you use pumpkins and gourds as the centrepiece of your display, try to pick ones of varying shapes and sizes to enhance visual interest.'

After this, it’s all about filling out your display in a thoughtful but relaxed way. 'Surrounding the display with smaller pumpkins, autumnal foliage and potpourri is an easy way to fill out the display and create a more textured look,' Margaret says.

'Don’t be too neat with the placement of these; scattering them naturally will create an authentic design.'