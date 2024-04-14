Should you paint your ceiling a different colour to the walls? Experts explain why everyone should consider it

Why is it that we tend to forget about the room’s 5th wall, also known as the ceiling, when decorating our homes? Either we ignore it or go super safe by leaving it white or painting it the same colour as the walls in the name of colour drenching. But should you be bold and paint your ceiling a different colour?

In fact, painting a ceiling in a different shade to the walls is quickly becoming a prominent paint trend. As even the likes of Laura Jackson, the queen of hosting and interiors, has recently mused on Instagram about painting her ceilings in response to her company’s, Glassette, Instagram post featuring just that.

So if you’re looking for some fresh paint ideas to update your home with and are considering painting your ceiling as Laura and we currently are, this is what our interior experts had to say and want you to know about taking the plunge first.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Should you paint your ceiling?

‘We say go for it! Depending on the atmosphere you wish to create, painting a ceiling a different colour to the walls can work for any space,’ says Amy Holton, head of creative at Lucie Annabel, excitedly.

Needless to say, the experts are all for it and believe it makes for a great bedroom or living room ceiling idea.

‘The ceiling is a missed opportunity for creativity in many rooms,’ says Tim Dixon, managing director of Beautiful Walls. ‘The ceiling is a blank canvas and the perfect space to create something unique and eye-catching.’

(Image credit: Heather Young)

Chelsea Clark, head of brand at I Love Wallpaper, agrees, ‘It can transform an often overlooked surface, elevating a room’s overall design and creating a unique focal point. Unlike walls, which often need to complement furnishings and accessories, the ceiling doesn’t necessarily need to match and can stand as an accent or standalone statement.’

Which means you can go all out with your colour choices. And recently, some including Strictly’s star Layton Williams even take to wallpapering their ceilings.

But there are some things to keep in mind when choosing your shade and the effect it’s going to have on the overall look and feel of the space.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

How to choose the right colour for your ceiling

It’s simple really – lighter shades create an illusion of openness and space, while dark tones make a room seem smaller and cosier.

‘Avoid darker ceiling shades with smaller and darker spaces, as this can give the illusion of the space getting smaller and can sometimes make spaces overwhelming,’ warns Michael Rolland, paint expert and managing director at The Paint Shed.

Amy continues, ‘A lighter coloured ceiling will give the illusion that the room is taller, giving a more spacious feel. whereas a darker ceiling will close the space in slightly and make it feel cosier. Beyond altering the room’s proportions, a contrasting ceiling draws the eyes upwards, highlighting architectural features and making the room feel more dynamic and captivating.’

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

So if you need someone to cheer you on to pick up that paint brush and give painting your ceiling a go, then consider us your cheerleader. It’s sure to add depth, visual intrigue and more personality into your space – what’s not to like?