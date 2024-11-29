Small Christmas trees are this year's biggest festive hit – interiors experts share how to make them look their best

Small Christmas trees have become one of this year’s biggest trends. A spokesperson from John Lewis revealed their small trees (4ft and under) have been positively flying off the shelves - so what is it we like so much about them?

Of all the Christmas decor trends of this year, small trees have an adorable charm. They’re space-saving if you have a small living room , and can even be grouped together to create your very own winter wonderland.

With small trees trending, we’ve rounded up our favourite styles and asked the experts how we can master styling these petite beauties in your home.

Argos Home 3ft Small Christmas Tree £5 at Argos For just £5 this 3ft tree is a total bargain and perfect for a little flourish of festive fun. The Jingle Bell Tree £28 at Bloom & Wild This real tree comes with decorations for a fuss-free experience. Standing between 45-55cm why not add this tiny tree to your hallway or alcoves for added festive flair. John Lewis Pre-Lit Christmas Tree in Zinc Bucket, 3ft £45 at John Lewis This tree looks like the real deal. What's more, it's battery operated, meaning you don't have to worry about placing it next to a power source.

The beauty of the small tree trend is that you can choose to plump for a real tree or one of the best artificial Christmas trees . Smaller trees are often more budget-friendly than their larger counterparts – great if you’re on the hunt for budget Christmas decorating ideas .

I’m tempted to declare small Christmas trees the cutest trend of the season and it seems I’m not the only one as B&Q has reported searches for ‘small Christmas trees’ have increased by 186%. But what is it making them so popular?

As well as their spacing-saving advantages and affordability: ‘Smaller trees also align beautifully with the current preference for minimalist interiors. By offering an understated yet sophisticated look, slim trees easily contribute to this aesthetic,’ says Emily Musk, Christmas Buyer for White Stores . Just what you want to hear if you're channelling minimalist Christmas decorating ideas this year.

‘Interestingly, it’s not just about saving space. Many customers with larger homes and a full-size tree are opting for smaller trees as well to spread cheer throughout their homes. A 5ft tree can brighten up secondary spaces like kitchens, bedrooms, or hallways, ensuring the festive spirit is felt in every corner.

‘Compact trees are also a convenient option for busy households, or those who want to decorate with minimal hassle, as they are usually lighter, easier to assemble, and quicker to decorate.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Polly Eltes)

How to style small Christmas trees

Small Christmas trees are also relatively easy to style. They can fit happily in any space and just need a few of your favourite baubles to decorate - why not go for a statement or quirky bauble to let your personality shine through?

'You can get a miniature tree and place it on top of a console table, side table or even on the dining table so it doesn’t take up any extra precious floor space,’ suggests Sara Hesikova, content editor and Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Training on Furniture .

‘Alternatively, if you’re not spending actual Christmas in your home but are instead travelling to see family but want a little bit of festive cheer in the lead-up to the big day, a smaller (and cheaper) tabletop tree is the perfect option.

‘There’s also a growing trend of investing in more than one tree for a single household. Many people have their main tree in the living room but then have another usually smaller tree in the hallway, on the stair landing, in the kitchen etc. So I think that’s largely why sales of mini trees are up this Christmas season.’

Whether you are planning to add multiple trees throughout the home or use one space-saving tree, small Christmas trees make an adorable addition to your space - and we can’t help but fall in love with this trend.