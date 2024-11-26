Minimalist Christmas decorating ideas - escape into your haven of peace for the festive season
Create quiet magic with a paired-back Christmas this year
- 1. Put up an alternative Christmas tree
- 2. Trim the tree in one colour
- 3. Trim the tree in neutral tones
- 4. Supersize your decorations
- 5. Simplify the mantel
- 6. Deck the hall with foraged greenery
- 7. Lay bare greenery on the table
- 8. Go for a neutral theme all over
- 9. Keep displays contained
- 10. Cluster matching decs
- FAQs
Tradition tells us that more is more at Christmas, but modern design is about creating a bigger impact with less. Maximalism might be merry and bright, but minimalist Christmas decor ideas will create a quiet magic.
By reducing the visual noise that Christmas decorating trends usually bring, you’ll reduce your stress levels. The sense of calm in your home space will help give you clarity, productivity and balance that safeguards your wellbeing.
Minimalist decor makes financial sense, too. By focusing on quality over quantity, you can spend more on fewer, higher-quality pieces. This way, you can invest in considered purchases with sustainable style instead of reinventing your Christmas look frequently with cheap items.
Take inspiration from these minimalist Christmas decor ideas, explained by interior designers and stylists. Each one is easy to create and to adapt to your style and space.
1. Put up an alternative Christmas tree
Who says your Christmas tree has to be a bushy, green, bauble-loaded space-gobbler? Real or artificial, the tree can be part of your festive décor without taking up tons of floor – or tabletop – space.
Go Scandi-style with a skinny tree that’s bare except for lights, or switch to something super-contemporary with a pre-lit twig tree on a side table or wall-hanging design. You can even make your own with the right wall Christmas tree idea.
Interior designer Anna Ward says, ‘An alternative tree can be a divisive choice, but also a really stylish one. While it wasn’t to everyone’s taste, one year we had a beautiful large branch covered in white lights and colourful felt baubles. It looked fab and took up far less space (and took less cleaning up after) than a real tree.
‘The structure of the branch created some gorgeous shadows with the lights on at night and the textures of the soft felt and the rough branch brought an authentic Scandi element to our décor.
‘Christmas can be about setting your own traditions and trends. It’s a short window to choose things you might not be able to live with all year round but would enjoy and love for that period of time.’
Chic and subtle, you could keep this alternative tree up year round if you wanted – plus, you can use it outside to add a twinkle to a patio or your porch.
Available in this classic red and green colourway and a minimal silver design, this wall-hung tree swill add Christmas cheer in any space.
2. Trim the tree in one colour
Swap a busy and bright multicolour tree for one that oozes quiet luxury with baubles in a single colour. White Christmas tree ideas are trending, for example.
Sophie Clemson, interior designer at affordable interior design company The Living House, says ‘It has become popular that your Christmas tree now coordinates with the interior style of your home, creating a flow through the festive period. This could be using decorations in just one colour to create a minimal and timeless look.’
Worried this might be a step too boring? Sophie advises, ‘Mix up your styles of decoration, from large bows to ceramic baubles. Also, you want to use different scales in order to add depth, so use small, medium and large baubles. I love these white ceramic baubles from Hobbycraft. They would make any tree classy and elegant. You could personalise them by painting or drawing a design on them, too.’
3. Trim the tree in neutral tones
Of all the colour themes and Christmas tree ideas, this has to be the simplest. Interior designer Anna Ward explains, ‘This is a chance to use lots of interesting textures and shapes on your tree without it becoming overly fussy looking.
‘Neutral decorations add a lovely backdrop to the lighting, working to add shape and definition behind the lights, without competing with them for attention. I absolutely love the tiny fairy lights that Christmas brings and put those at centre-stage in all my festive decorations.’
4. Supersize your decorations
Declutter your Christmas decor by using bigger – but fewer – decorations, such as a giant wreath as a wall display or a handful of huge flower clip-ons to fill your tree. Interior designer Poonam Shah explains, ‘I always believe less is always more when it comes to Christmas decorations. Whether you’re decorating your Christmas tree or creating a Christmas tablescape, the simplicity of using fewer but larger pieces offers a quiet luxury that is far more impactful. Using larger and fewer decorations such as an oversized bow, or large baubles gives your home a confidence that each decoration has been selected with intent, allowing the eyes to take it all in, rather than looking overly cluttered.’
Athina Bluff, creative director at Topology Interiors, adds, ‘When it comes to “hero” decorations, one of my favourite techniques is to dress a natural architectural feature, like a wall opening or an archway, with an oversized garland. It could be a eucalyptus and pine mix wrapped around a doorway for an inviting entrance or draped over a fireplace to become the room’s focal point. Marks & Spencer has some stunning pre-lit garlands that are perfect for this.’
Bows are everywhere this Christmas, and with this oversized option you can check off the trend with one simple dec.
With a whopping 1m diameter, this simple wreath will add impact to your doors or walls. Mix it up every year by adding in fresh flowers, dried fruits and battery powered fairy lights.
5. Simplify the mantel
Instead of scattering your mantel with an assortment of baubles, votives and fairy lights, strip it back. Just a garland and a few candlesticks, or group a cluster of mini trees at each end.
Athina Bluff, creative director at Topology Interiors, suggests, ‘To limit the number of decoration types, stick to two or three complementary materials or finishes to keep the look cohesive. For example, pairing frosted glass baubles with brushed brass details and natural linen ribbons creates a refined, Scandi-inspired holiday vibe.
'Alternatively, you could use rustic wood and textured ceramics for a more organic feel, particularly when layering around a central piece like a statement garland idea. Habitat offers minimalist, sleek candle holders that add a subtle glow without competing with the main décor.’
6. Deck the hall with foraged greenery
Decorate like a Scandinavian! Foraged greenery – or even offcuts from your fresh tree – is all you need to make your hall festive.
Interiors stylist Sara Bird, says, ‘Fresh, in season and heavenly scented, foliage and greenery is something I love using for festive décor. It’s such a simple way to style up a hall for Christmas. Leafy stems look wonderful threaded into a garland to dress a staircase. Tonal cuttings, especially silvery tinged foliage which has a natural sparkle, looks stunning in a wreath. Tie large bunches and hang up on a wall or pop into a vase.’
7. Lay bare greenery on the table
Interiors stylist Charlotte Boyd explains, ‘Decorating with seasonal foliage in its unembellished, naked state lets you celebrate all its natural beauty; lengths of entwined fir, eucalyptus or ivy running down the centre of the table adds colour, texture and that wonderful festive scent, creating an elegantly organic tablescape, all you need to add are a few glowing candles and simple white crockery.’
You could take this same approach with a mantel, breaking up the greenery with votives or white ceramic Christmas trees.
8. Go for a neutral theme all over
This is what the ‘quiet luxury’ trend in Christmas form looks like. Interior designer Poonam Shah explains, ‘The glittery and bright colours of Christmas can be visually overwhelming, and often doesn’t allow a seamless blend with different interior styles. We are seeing a shift in people using more neutral décor which feels more timeless and adaptable.
‘Neutral decorations have become more and more popular recently because these colours offer a calming and sophisticated atmosphere which allows people to embrace the warmth and cosiness of the season.’
This chic card stars are the perfect way to add a subtle and minimalist nod to the festive season, without having to compromise your neutral scheme.
Neutral doesn't have to mean plain. This pre-lit, sparkling champagne garland will add a pretty glow to your tablescapes or mantles.
9. Keep displays contained
Grouping decorations together prevents a messy, scattered effect. It also gives you lots of flexibility to combine different decorations for a variety of looks.
Interior stylist Charlotte Boyd advises, ‘Grouping a cluster of candles together on a tray or in a box anchors the display, creating a beautiful focal point on a table or sideboard. Using a tray also allows you to mix other items such as winter foliage or foraged pinecones into your display, making it even more seasonal. If using several candles, choose different heights, widths and a mix of toning colours to add interest.’
10. Cluster matching decs
Interior stylist Sara Bird explains why this works: ‘Sometimes simple decoration ideas provide the most stunning results and when styling I frequently find installing a collection of one theme can be really striking. Baubles gathered in a vase, layers of wreaths on a wall, hanging paper origami stars from the ceiling, even decorating a tree with matching ribbon bows. It’s easy and incredibly effective.’
FAQs
How to subtly decorate for Christmas?
Warm white fairy lights are all you need to add a little magic. Use them to highlight interior features: mantel, banister, door and window frames, fitted shelves. Or, decorate like a Victorian with sprigs of foraged holly and ivy, and bowls of oranges studded with cloves.
How to decorate for Christmas without clutter?
Keep your floor and surfaces clear. Hang large decorations from the ceiling with white drawing pins and acrylic thread, and simple wreaths on walls with Command strips.
Will you be opting for a calm minimalist Christmas this year?
