The White Company Christmas shop has opened – these are the pieces we predict will sell out
Festive buys you'll actually want to buy early
The White Company has launched their Christmas shop for 2024, and we’re obsessed with its elegant yet low-key look. While it’s hard to say how early is too early when it comes to Christmas (I’m sure I can speak for everyone when I say I feel mildly irritated when Christmas songs start playing in August), but even the grouchiest of Scrooges know that sometimes exceptions have to be made...
With the launch of the brand's famed Advent calendar we knew that it was only a matter of time until the full White Company Christmas shop made its appearance, and now that it has we're starting to think about festivities, because if we know one thing about the best Christmas buys is that they sell out, and sell out quickly. Here's what grabbed my attention this year...
The White Company is going for a classy accessible Christmas this year. From deep green wreaths to delicate tableware and plenty of pine, the overall feeling is cosy and comforting without being in your face.
The tableware
What stood out to me from the Christmas dinnerware was The White Company’s suggestion of opting for Cava on the big day. They suggest if you prefer champagne but have a prosecco budget, Cava is the affordable option. For me, this sums up the entire range - it’s quiet, affordable luxury.
The Skye Optic Balloon Glasses are perfect for gin or cocktails. Made from high-quality crystalline glass, they have a luxurious art deco feel, and with the glass’ generous size, they’re great for Christmas sized measures.
I also love the Seagrass Small Bowls. Hand braided - so each one is unique - they bring a rustic vibe to the table and are great for setting out table favours or snacks.
The decor
Another thing The White Company does well is its decor - especially its wreaths. Given that your wreath is typically one of the first things your guests always notice when arriving for festivities.
The ultimate Pinecone Wreath looks totally natural, incorporating deep green hues, pinecones, willows, frosted leaves and white berries. It’s a great example of how an artificial Christmas wreath can look expensive on a budget.
All of the decor has a rustic, alpine feel. There’s no bells or whistles, which again plays into its minimaluxe aesthetic.
It wouldn’t be a White Company Christmas without the return of its Winter Signature Candle, easily one of the best scented candles around when it comes to Christmas. Warm, spicy and most of all luxurious, it really does smell like the season.
All in all, The White Company’s Christmas range is sophisticated, simple and elegant. With something for everyone, affordable luxury does feel within reach. Of course, cheaper brands are available, but if you’re looking for something special, look no further than here.
My top picks from the Christmas shop
How adorable! The penguin decorations are fun and whilst maintaining some Scandi style. Made of felt, they're just asking for a cuddle.
Add a contemporary note to Christmas with these Halden Champagne Flutes. Hand-blown in Poland, the chunky base keeps drinks cooler and is more comfortable to hold, too.
More of the range is expected to drop in the run-up to December, so I'll be keeping my eyes peeled for any other standout picks.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
