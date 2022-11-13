This £1 TikTok bauble cluster hack will completely transform your Christmas tree

Decorating a Christmas tree is one of the surefire ways to get into the jolly mood this festive season, but be rest assured that you don't have to spend a fortune to add a bit of extra flair to your tree - as this £1 TikTok bauble cluster hack proves.

Whether you've got a real Christmas tree or are rocking your best artificial Christmas tree, this hack is so simple yet effective that it will have you wondering how you ever went without it. And better yet, all you'll need are your best Christmas baubles and some pipe cleaners.

TikTok bauble cluster hack

Christmas baubles and decorations are getting more intricate and fancier by the year, with many dashing options available to buy from many retailers nationwide.

And while that's all well and good, there's nothing wrong with recycling some of last year's Christmas decorations and adding a bit of spice to them to mix it up and make them look fresh – and we're up for a DIY Christmas decor project.

TikTok user, Macy Blackwell (@macy.blackwell (opens in new tab)) has built up quite the following of 1.5 million followers by specialising in giving her audience tips and tricks for holiday home decor. In this particular hack, she shows us how you can easily create bauble clusters and says that 'all you need is a pipe cleaner' – which you can buy in a pack for as little as £1 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

She demonstrates the hack (opens in new tab) by grabbing three baubles and looping them into a single pipe cleaner. She then ties the two loose ends of the pipe cleaner securely, then shows how easily it can attach to your tree.

Macy encourages those wanting to try out the hack for themselves to 'add as many as you'd like! You can use various sizes and colours for visual interest!' If you're worried about going overboard, you could always turn to a Christmas tree decorating calculator to give you a hand.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Joanna Henderson)

We think this TikTok bauble cluster hack is the perfect, budget-friendly way to add flair to your tree this Christmas, as well as show us a fun, new way for how to decorate a Christmas tree.

With cost of living concerns amidst us, it might seem as though we have to make compromises in our festive season pick-me-ups, but this hack shows us that you don't need to buy everything from scratch to switch it up this Christmas season. Will you be trying it out?