This £1 TikTok bauble cluster hack will completely transform your Christmas tree
Add a bit of flair to your tree this Christmas without having to spend a fortune
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
Decorating a Christmas tree is one of the surefire ways to get into the jolly mood this festive season, but be rest assured that you don't have to spend a fortune to add a bit of extra flair to your tree - as this £1 TikTok bauble cluster hack proves.
Whether you've got a real Christmas tree or are rocking your best artificial Christmas tree, this hack is so simple yet effective that it will have you wondering how you ever went without it. And better yet, all you'll need are your best Christmas baubles and some pipe cleaners.
TikTok bauble cluster hack
Christmas baubles and decorations are getting more intricate and fancier by the year, with many dashing options available to buy from many retailers nationwide.
And while that's all well and good, there's nothing wrong with recycling some of last year's Christmas decorations and adding a bit of spice to them to mix it up and make them look fresh – and we're up for a DIY Christmas decor project.
@macy.blackwell (opens in new tab) ♬ c h a r l i e b r o w n - ⌗ tunes (opens in new tab)
TikTok user, Macy Blackwell (@macy.blackwell (opens in new tab)) has built up quite the following of 1.5 million followers by specialising in giving her audience tips and tricks for holiday home decor. In this particular hack, she shows us how you can easily create bauble clusters and says that 'all you need is a pipe cleaner' – which you can buy in a pack for as little as £1 on Amazon (opens in new tab).
She demonstrates the hack (opens in new tab) by grabbing three baubles and looping them into a single pipe cleaner. She then ties the two loose ends of the pipe cleaner securely, then shows how easily it can attach to your tree.
Macy encourages those wanting to try out the hack for themselves to 'add as many as you'd like! You can use various sizes and colours for visual interest!' If you're worried about going overboard, you could always turn to a Christmas tree decorating calculator to give you a hand.
We think this TikTok bauble cluster hack is the perfect, budget-friendly way to add flair to your tree this Christmas, as well as show us a fun, new way for how to decorate a Christmas tree.
With cost of living concerns amidst us, it might seem as though we have to make compromises in our festive season pick-me-ups, but this hack shows us that you don't need to buy everything from scratch to switch it up this Christmas season. Will you be trying it out?
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
IKEA smart home hub upgrade
The new hub will help you power all of your other smart products
By Amy Hunt
-
How much does it cost to run an oven? And how can you save on running costs?
We’ve done the maths and spoken to the experts to work out the costs and how to help reduce those figures
By Bianca Castro
-
Deciding whether to buy a halogen oven or an air fryer? We tried both to see which was best
Our take on whether an air fryer or halogen oven is best for making tasty dinners, including which one will save you the most money on your bills.
By Helen McCue
-
Aldi Christmas advert 2022 is out – Kevin the Carrot returns in a movie classic
The Aldi Christmas advert 2022 is here! Will the nation's favourite Carrot be home alone this Christmas?
By Jullia Joson
-
IKEA's real Christmas tree is back! Here's how you can bag one for £15
The highly anticipated annual Christmas tree offer has returned for 2022
By Tamara Kelly
-
Brilliant Christmas gifts under £50 - check out our festive edit
Need some gifts under £50 mark? Our pick of these gorgeous pressies prove that you can treat your loved ones without breaking the bank
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
Let the Christmas countdown begin! Follow our six-week festive checklist to get ready for the big day
Here's the ultimate guide to getting that festive feeling this holiday as well as ensuring a smooth run-up to the day itself
By Holly Walsh
-
Christmas party ideas - brilliant ways to make your gathering fabulously festive
These genius Christmas party ideas are sure to give your gathering an extra fabulous festive edge
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
DIY Christmas Decor - 30 easy ideas for decorating
Try these cheap and cheerful creative makes to jolly up your home this Christmas
By Lisa Fazzani
-
15 Christmas wall decor ideas to add a festive flourish to every space
Deck the halls and the walls of your home in seasonal style for a dazzling display that's easy to achieve
By Holly Walsh
-
Best Christmas advent calendars for adults 2022
The best Christmas advent calendars for treating yourself or others – from Jo Malone treats to the tastiest chocolates
By Amy Lockwood