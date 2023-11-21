TikTok is championing a relatable interior trend that will make you feel like you're in a Richard Curtis film

Talk of the 'frazzled English woman' is currently everywhere at the moment, taking social media by storm and emerging as the next big home decor trend to dominate the winter season.

With Christmas on the horizon, there's no better time than now to start rewatching all the classic early 2000s hallmark movies. Think Love Actually, The Holiday, and Bridget Jones's Diary – and what ties these all together? A frazzled English woman as the lead heroine. And yes, this 'aesthetic' is exactly as you would imagine. We're talking young Renée Zellweger, Kate Winslet, and Keira Knightley in all their tuckered-out (yet equally chic) Y2K glory.

Although originally born in the world of fashion, we couldn't help but imagine how brilliant the 'frazzled English woman' would translate as an extremely fitting interior style for the winter months, given this aesthetic's affinity for cosy layers, rich jewel tone colour combinations, and mixing an array of textures and patterns.

So, if you want to learn how to style your home as though Hugh Grant is your love interest, we've got the experts on the case to help you bring about a tastefully frazzled take on your interiors.

What is the 'frazzled English woman' trend?

'As shoppers become ever more nostalgic, the iconic 'Frazzled English woman' that entered our screens in 00s romcoms has become a staple trend this year. As many do, this trend originated in the fashion world but has since made its way into our homes,' starts Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy.

The rise of the 'frazzled English woman' trend comes in a similar way to how the quiet luxury look found its way into our interior choices, which also originated on the runway. The #frazzledenglishwoman hashtag on TikTok has since gained over 15.4 million views, with hundreds and thousands of styling videos recreating the look.

Let's just say, nostalgiacore has gone full circle with this trend.

'Translating the 'Frazzled Englishwoman aesthetic' from fashion to home decor presents a thrilling challenge,' continues interior designer, Oliver Steer. 'Drawing inspiration from the eclectic layers and rich tones, imagine a home where vintage floral patterns, plush throws, and a mix of antique furniture create a cosy yet vibrant space.'

'The key is to balance maximalism with careful curation, allowing each element to tell a story, much like the charming chaos of our favourite romcom heroines' wardrobes.'

Commenting further on the 'frazzled English woman' trend, design consultant, Eleanor Taylor-Roberts says, 'Given the vogue's heightened emphasis on cosiness, the autumn-winter season is an ideal moment to inject a dose of the frazzled aesthetic into your home – which to me nods to country farmhouse chic.'

And indeed, perhaps there are some parallels between this TikTok trend and our many country living room ideas.

How to bring the 'frazzled English woman' trend into your home

1. Start with basic, cosy layers

The aesthetic is all about cosiness and a sense that not everyone is perfect all of the time, embracing an imperfect and undone look,' starts Dayna.

'Start off with the basics – perhaps in one zone of your home to begin with, such as the study or snug which lend themselves well to this trend – and playfully build upon your foundation with tumbling quilts, cushions and cocooning throws,' advises Eleanor.

In fact, Etsy even reports that 'ruffled bedding' is up by 35% on their website as shoppers are looking to take on this undone-looking bedroom trend.

2. Consider colour palette and patterns

'This aesthetic is a place where your crochet throw can be perfectly mismatched with your floral cushions. You want to be mixing your textures and layering with patterns. This kind of style, like any maximalist style, is a bit of experimenting,' explains Sahar Saffari, senior interior designer at Hi-Spec Design.

'Neutral shades and muted hues like navy, burgundy and mustard are the go-to palettes,' continues Dayna.

Eleanor agrees, advising you to 'infuse the space with tonal cushy fabrics such as cashmere, sherpa and boucle of milky oatmeal hues fused with saffron shades and deep burgundies.'

Sahar concludes, 'The key here is to not overthink it and have fun with it, your home can become an explosion of colours and patterns! It's also often very unique, so it's not going to be one rule for all.'

3. Accessorise with trinkets

Of course, what would this frazzled aesthetic be without all the added trinkets and knick-knacks in true 'clustering' fashion?

'Delving further into the fashion fad influence, pepper the space with hand-crafted wooden pendants hung on door handles and around light fixtures with thick floral ribbon and scatter bundles of handpicked roses, remaining on the right side of shabby chic,' explains Eleanor.

Dayna concludes that the 'frazzled English woman' trend is 'all about creating layers, cosiness, and an eclectic mix of lovingly displayed trinkets, books, and avoiding the neat and always perfect aesthetic.'