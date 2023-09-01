This is the fung-tastic autumnal motif we’ve been seeing everywhere and can’t get enough of

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There’s no point in denying that Autumn is truly upon us. With sunny summer days on their way out (if they were ever here in the first place), the only consolation is all the fun and cosiness the new season comes with. These are the days of pumpkin spice latte, long walks among beautifully coloured leaves, Halloween and an ever-present toadstool motif, apparently.

This new home decor idea shapes everything into a mushroom silhouette and puts a toadstool or two on absolutely everything from cushions to toadstool lamps. And while it sounds a little bonkers, we’re actually loving it.

This is our pick of some of the best shroomy finds we’ve come across. And they’re all under £25 so you don’t have to break the bank to add a bit of toadstool goodness to your home.

Toadstool motif trend top picks

Even though Autumn is only just starting, we’ve been seeing the toadstool motif trend popping up everywhere at least for the past month. Similar to the pumpkin casserole dishes that took the high street by storm, the premature rise of the mushroom trend is most likely due to the poor weather we were met with all throughout August, resulting in many starting to plan their autumnal home decor a little earlier than usual.

Etsy has reported a 73% increase in searches for 'mushroom wall art' on its site in the last three months compared to the same time last year. 'This interiors trend started out as simple mushroom motifs, and has quickly become a dominant theme in design, with mushrooms and toadstools infiltrating the work of even high-end designers and artists worldwide,' explains Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy.

'Adding toadstools into your decor can give your home a whimsical feel. Toadstools are intrinsically linked with fantasies, fable stories and poetry we used to read as children, and add a playful, ethereal feel to any space. You can give a nod to toadstools through soft furnishings, fungi-inspired furniture, and you can even add mushroom details into table scaping – the possibilities are endless.'

Our picks are both decorative and purpose-serving. Starting with Primark Home’s Mushroom Ramekin, since Primark alerted us to this new go-to motif first. This ceramic dish is the perfect addition to your autumnal tablescaping for the many upcoming dinner parties you’re sure to be throwing as the weather drives us indoors.

And to match it, why don’t you add Dunelm’s ceramic Toadstool Photo Holder to display your favourite summer memories for your guests to marvel at.

Meanwhile, the George Home Green Toadstool Icon Cushion and Natural Tufted Toadstool Throw with Fringed Edge are what cosy dreams are made of. This is what we’ll be snuggled up in in the months ahead while watching films and reading books on the sofa.

Perhaps the cutest item on our list is Urban Outfitter’s Mushroom Nirvana Scented Candle. But don’t worry, it doesn’t smell of mushrooms. Similarly to the Anthropologie Cheena mushroom candle that’s shaped like a mushroom lamp and which we’re obsessed with, this candle is enclosed in a lid-covered mushroom-shaped jar available in three colourways and three different scents. Our favourite of the bunch is of course the one with the red top that resembles a toadstool the most, scented to perfection with patchouli, tonka bean and jasmine flower.

And it’s a popular one too as one satisfied customer notes, ‘These candles are so cute and smell lovely. Bigger than I thought and look great just as a display piece.’

So which funky funghi accessory will you be adding to your basket?