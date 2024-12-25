'Coorie' is the cosy Scottish interiors trend you need to try this winter

Everyone wants a home that's filled with warmth, cosiness, and comfort – so it's little wonder that 'coorie' has taken the interiors world by storm.

Much like Denmark’s hygge and Sweden’s lagom before it, coorie bottles up the feelings that we associate with life in Scotland. It translates, basically, as 'to snuggle, nestle', which is why it's become so synonymous with cosy living room ideas and warming interiors inspiration.

Now, with a new series of The Traitors on the horizon, you'd best believe that everyone is going to be attempting to recreate the magic of the Scottish Highlands (and all things coorie) at home. Here's what you need to know.

What is coorie?

What does coorie look and feel like, then? Well, Gabriella Bennett, a journalist based in Scotland, who penned The Art of Coorie: How To Live Happy The Scottish Way, says 'coorie is about learning to live better using what is around you'.

'It's about drawing comfort from Scotland's oldest traditions and updating them for modern times. It's also about looking at how we buy, consume and spend our leisure time then trying to simplify the processes involved,' she explains.

'A coorie way of life practises small, quiet, slow activities by engaging with our surroundings.'

Gabriella Bennett Author and journalist Gabriella Bennett is an author / journalist living in Perthshire. Her first book, The Art of Coorie, was a Waterstones bestseller. Her second, How to Build a City, will be published by Headline Press in 2026.

Gabriella goes on to recall how, back in 2017/2018, she interviewed an interior designer who described his clients using it as a noun.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Coorie was a vibe they wanted to evoke with a space that felt warm, cosy, with textiles and fabrics drawing from Scottish heritage,' she says.

'When I spoke to the Scottish designers and creative talent whose pieces he was using, they also spoke of coorie as something they felt a kinship with as a lifestyle. It's all about how to bring comfort into your life.'

With that in mind, then, here are all the ways you can bring the coorie aesthetic into your own home...

1. Invest in soft lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

While it's always a good idea to keep abreast of the hottest new lighting trends and ideas, a true coorie aesthetic calls for soft and layered lighting dotted around a room.

Whether you use floor lamps, side lamps, table lamps, pendant lamps, or candles, the aim is to create pockets of warm light – ideally creating a cocoon-like effect around armchairs, reading nooks, and beds in particular.

2. Try foraging

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If you have already spent some time researching the best plants to forage for a stunning autumn wreath, you're well on your way to creating a truly coorie-style home!

'Getting out and about in the countryside to find items for winter crafting is a great way to embrace coorie,' says Gabriella. 'Head to the woods for pine cones, for festive wreaths or harvest pine needles to flavour food and drinks.'

Alternatively, she says you could try smoking your own food, you can do this with something like the Ninja OG850UK Woodfire Pro XL Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker from John Lewis or make a DIY version for the garden.

'You can make a DIY smoker made from things lying around the house,' she explains, noting that even a large metal tin will do. 'I made one on a day course run by the culinary tour specialist Tasting Scotland, but online tutorials also show how.'

3. Opt for clashing patterns

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

Clashing patterns are also a big part of the coorie aesthetic – and yes, decorating with tartan is at the forefront of this.

The idea is to nod to the nation's cultural heritage without turning your living room into something akin to the gift shop at Edinburgh Castle.

Try pairing this nostalgic pattern, then, with bold florals and fluid lines, blending earthy tones and bright pops of colour to create that 'feeling of cool, contemporary Caledonia' which Gabriella describes in The Art Of Coorie.

4. Layer it up

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

Everyone who has some grasp on what coorie looks like already will know that accessories are everything when it comes to nailing this trend.

Think, then, sheepskin rugs draped over armchairs, cushions scattered on sofas, chunky knits galore, and cosy blankets tucked in a basket nearby, ready to be pulled out whenever the temperature takes a dip.

Basically, you need a sofa cocoon.

5. Remember, there's more to it than just looks

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'Coorie seeks to make the most of what comes from Scotland to feel satisfied. It is more than simply being cosy. Sure, it's linked, but it's also about working out how to be in tune with our surroundings to evoke that feeling,' says Gabriella.

With that in mind, be sure to live the coorie lifestyle as well as dress your home up in the aesthetic; care for your garden, go for walks in nature, take up knitting... whatever you must to get your cosy on.

'You can keep your hands busy by teaching yourself how to knit a Fair Isle sweater. Or spend some time cooking up some coorie recipes – old Scottish recipes with a modern twist,' says Gabriella.

'Coorie cooking recalibrates famous dishes by giving them a contemporary spin, such as vegan Cullen skink (trust me, it's delicious). It’s fun to host a ‘pot luck’ dinner where friends and family all bring a dish. You can theme this on a particular memory or season – and it means less work for the host.'

Now that you know how to coorie, it's up to you to embrace this timeless and inviting interiors trend – but take care to remember the meaning behind it; to embrace the rugged Scottish outdoors and the country's rich culture in a bid to better enjoy the cosiness of home.

What could be better than that, eh?