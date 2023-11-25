This is where you should put your Christmas tree for maximum impact over the festive period

Unless you’re a super-early festive decorator – as many have turned out to be during this year’s run up to Christmas in all fairness – then you’re soon to be getting your Christmas tree. But where to put a Christmas tree is just as important as choosing the right one for your space and needs.

Whether you’re investing in one of the best artificial Christmas trees or buying a real one this year, picking the right spot for it in your home is key for creating maximum impact, as well as a harmonious look.

You may have already got your tree and are not quite happy with its positioning, or you’re about to get one and are looking to get some Christmas tree ideas, and here are some of the best locations where to put a Christmas tree along with some tips that one should consider when picking the spot.

Where to put a Christmas tree

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

While we usually put a lot of thought and effort into picking the right tree, the spot where you put your Christmas tree is often something of an afterthought. But we, along with other experts, are here to tell you that you really shouldn’t do that.

‘The tree is often the focal point of home at Christmas, but where to place it so that it looks its best can be a contentious issue in households,’ says Jennifer Derry, chief design and merchandise expert from Balsam Hill.

‘Carefully consider the size and shape of the tree in relation to the chosen space to prevent a cramped or overwhelming appearance,' continues Jennifer. 'Wherever you place your tree, my top tip is to think about the overall balance of your room so that your tree works in harmony with your existing furniture and any other decorations.’

Balance and harmony is the name of the game. But so is high visibility and very importantly, safety. So keeping all of that in mind, these are the best places to position your Christmas tree.

1. Window display

‘The first thing to think about is visibility. You want your tree to get maximum exposure so aim to pick a space where your tree can be seen from the outside or as soon as you walk in,’ Jennifer says.

‘Tall and wide windows make an excellent place to set up your tree. This placement provides a great view of the tree from different angles and allows you to share the beauty of your tree with neighbours and passers-by!’

A glimpse of your interior Christmas decor from outside also enhances the overall holiday ambience.

(Image credit: Balsam Hill)

2. Focal point of a central area

A central area like the living room is one of the best and most popular spots for a Christmas tree as that’s where you usually spend most time with your family and loved ones.

‘We recommend placing a Christmas tree in a central area, such as the living room, where it can be the focal point of holiday festivities,’ says Ben Wightman, product expert at Christmas Tree World.

3. In the corner or against a wall

While it is ideal to place your tree in a space where it is visible and can be enjoyed from all angles, if you lack the space then a corner area is a great choice, illustrated by the popular Christmas tree trend for half trees like the Habitat 6ft Half Christmas Tree. A winning small living room idea!

‘Placing your tree in the corner of your living room can be a great way to frame your seating area, creating a cosy ambience,’ Jennifer advises.

But if you are working with a small space, then choosing the right tree for your needs is of the utmost importance.

(Image credit: Balsam Hill)

‘If you don’t have the space to position your tree centrally in your home you can then opt for a corner or against a wall,’ Ben notes. Those with limited space could consider choosing a slim tree to fit the scale of the room. These trees are designed to help free up floor space while providing the same stunning 360° effect.'

'Half Christmas trees are a great option for those who opt to place their tree against a wall. Half-trees have become increasingly popular thanks to their convenient, compact nature and the trend has racked up a total of 10.2 billion views on TikTok!’

There are of course several space-saving Christmas tree alternatives such as the sparse Scandi Christmas tree trend or wall-hung versions.

Habitat 6ft Half Christmas Tree £20 at Argos If space is not your friend then a half Christmas tree set against the wall is a genius solution. And when we saw this Habitat one, that's new to the brand's offering, we couldn't believe how affordable it was. Originally priced at £30, it is now £20 thanks to the Black Friday sale. These are selling like hot cakes as you can imagine. Green 6ft Pre Lit Christmas Tree £90 at George Home at Asda This tree is the definition of 'Sparse Scandi', the cool, space-saving tree trend of the moment. These trees focus more on natural foliage rather than offering the bushier, fuller look that we're used to. They aren’t overloaded with branches or needles but instead offer a sparse, minimalist look that makes a subtle Scandi statement. John Lewis Polar Planet Ladder Tree Wall Decoration £25 at John Lewis These ladder trees can be hung on any spare wall space, making them ideal for small or awkward rooms. They come in three styles - Polar Planet (above), Christmas Cottage and Royal Fairytale.

4. Near a power source

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

Don’t forget the practicality factor. More likely than not, you’ll want to put lights on your tree so it should be positioned somewhere near a power source.

‘You might also want to ensure that your chosen location is near a power source for lights, preventing the need for unsightly extension cords,’ advises Ben.

5. A safe location

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

Whatever place you choose just keep safety in mind when you do so as there are several safety hazards that are often unaccounted for.

‘Avoid placing your Christmas tree in high-traffic areas where it might obstruct movement. Steer clear of spots that could pose safety hazards, that might block exits or that is too close to heat sources,' warns Jennifer.

'If you have pets or young children, you should also be mindful of your tree being secure and on a flat surface so it won't tip over easily.’

And with the big tree’kend coming up next weekend marking the beginning of December, you should be all the wiser now as to where to put your tree when the time comes.