M&S’s Wicked collection is flying off the shelves - why WickedCore is the whimsical trend you should pay attention to

WickedCore is the latest homeware trend we’re going crazy for, and Marks & Spencer has the proof after they saw 57k searches for ‘Wicked’ over the Month of October.

The film adaptation of the iconic musical starring Ariana Grande is due to be released in the UK on 22 November this month. As a result we’ve seen green and pink become an emerging home decor trend.

WickedCore is all about creating theatrical drama, combining rich greens with romantic pinks to show the struggle between good and evil, giving your room a passionate and dramatic feel.

The M&S Wicked collection has seemingly been at the forefront of this trend, with 11,000 searches for the collection in the first week of its release. It's a combination of homeware, clothing and Christmas decorations.

Pure Cotton Wicked™ Elphaba Bedding Set from £26 at M&S Embrace your evil with this Elphaba bedding set. Suitable for kids and grown-ups alike, it's a fun way of injecting the trend into you bedroom without making any major changes. Wicked™ Mug £5 at M&S With a gold trim, this mug sets an enchanting scene. It's whimiscal design is a perfect fit for the trend. Wicked™ Glass Cloche Hanging Decoration £8 at M&S This beautiful bauble is perfect for your Christmas tree - especially if you're embracing the fun and playful nostalgia Christmas trend this year.

The Wicked Baubles are a standout from the range, especially if you're looking to add a subtle touch to your home rather than going bold with colour. The Glass Cloche Hanging Decoration features the Green Palace of Oz and plenty of sparkle. It’s currently sold out online but is available in stores.

The bedding is also perfect for adults and children alike, with the sets available in singles, doubles and king size. Are you more Glinda the Good Witch or do you have a streak of Elphaba?

The M&S Wicked collection is playful and perfect for adding a splash of fun to your home decorations. But why is it so popular?

The WickedCore trend

‘Pink and green are a classic combination which always works because they lie opposite each other on the colour wheel. This is a classic complementary pairing which means that whichever route you take, whether that be vibrant or muted, the two colours together create a cohesive and delightful aesthetic,’ says Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director of Dulux.

‘The film’s influence is inspiring people to bring a touch of that whimsical, magical world into their homes. This link to Wicked gives fans the opportunity to celebrate the film’s aesthetic while adopting a chic yet striking interior trend.’

How to style pink and green

The wider WickedCore trend challenges you to embrace pink living room ideas , kitchen ideas or even a pink bedroom with a splash of green of course. Are you brave enough to do it?

‘This trend is all about capturing the bold spirit of Elphaba and the sweet bubbly charm of Glinda, mixing deep emerald greens with soft pinks to create a magical vibe in your home,’ says Victoria Robinson, style expert at Hillarys.

‘You can start by layering these rich greens and soft pinks throughout your space, along with some dramatic blacks. It’s perfect for everything from Halloween decor to everyday elegance, and can work throughout your home, from the bedroom to the boot room!

‘Window treatments can really elevate this Wicked-core look. Imagine lush green curtains that channel Elphaba’s strength paired with soft pink sheers that reflect Glinda’s glamour.

‘Don’t be afraid to play with textures! Think velvet for those emerald curtains and airy fabrics for the pink sheers.

‘The look goes beyond just colour. Elphaba’s fierce energy shines through in structured furniture, while Glinda’s sweetness is all about those soft pinks, floaty fabrics, and delicate touches.’

Will you be opting for a subtle piece of decor or going bold with green and pink WickedCore this season?